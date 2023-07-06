Surprising Daniel Jones news revealed

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones must think pretty highly of himself, so much so that according to reports, Jones wanted top 5 NFL quarterback type money to remain with the Giants.

Jones, who makes now about $40 million a year, wanted to make as much as $47 million a year. Now, it’s not unusual for quarterbacks to ask for that type of money, but it is unusual for a team like the Giants to pay a QB that has yet to lead his team to even an NFC East title that kind of money.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who covers the Giants said this:

“I figured the Giants would want to stay under the $40 million per year mark and proposed a five-year, $185 million contract ($37 million per year). But Jones’ camp drove a harder bargain than anticipated,” he said. “I expected Jones’ asking price to be sky high, using the $46 million per year deal signed by Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray last year as a comp. But Jones went higher, seeking $47 million per year.”

Jones put himself in a better position to ask for big bucks when he lead the Giants to the playoffs last year. However, the team was swept by the two best teams in their division, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, the Eagles destroyed the Giants in Jones’s playoff debut.

But those facts didn’t seem to matter to the Giants brash who gave Jones that huge raise.

[ The Athletic ]

