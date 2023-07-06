Open in App
AllClippers

Newest Member of 76ers Shares Heartwarming Moment

By Farbod Esnaashari,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1Kq8_0nI6S4jk00

Patrick Beverley and Doc RIvers may no longer be members of the Clippers, but the two still have love for each other. Even though they aren't reuniting on the Philadelphia 76ers together, the two former Clippers managed to catch up for a heartwarming moment.

During the most recent episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Beverley revealed what Doc Rivers told him before signing with the 76ers. Beverley needed help in making a decision on whether to join the 76ers, so one of the first people he contacted was Doc Rivers.

"Before I likely made any life decisions, I hit Doc," Beverley said. "Obviously, Doc is a mentor, Doc is a damn near father figure, Doc is everything. I need something, I need answers, I hit Doc."

Once Beverley called his former coach, Rivers immediately sold him on going to Philadelphia.

"I love Philadelphia for you," Rivers said to Beverley. "They need you. You will be great with Joel, James, he respects you. You will be great with him. If I had you last season, we would've been a different team."

From that moment onwards, Patrick Beverley was already convinced to join the Philadelphia 76ers. While Doc Rivers may not have the ultimate success with his former teams, moments like that show just how respected he is by players in the NBA.

"Shoutout to Doc Rivers too baby, that's my man. Exact words. Once Doc gave me the green, I called my agent."

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook's Impact

Paul George Reveals Conversation With Kawhi Leonard After Devastating Injury

Massive Paul George, Damian Lillard, Knicks Trade Idea

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Report: James Harden ‘determined’ to force himself out of Philadelphia, wants to play for the Los Angeles Clippers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Blue Ivy, 11, Slays Dancing In Heels While Performing At Mom Beyoncé’s Philly Show: Watch
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
NFL Players Reportedly 'Hated' Eagles' Quarterback Sneak Play
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Damian Lillard gives a 'resounding no' to a pair of teams
Portland, OR2 days ago
Russell Westbrook Makes Major Business Move
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
“He really cared that I carried myself the right way” - Dee Brown reflects on playing alongside the late Reggie Lewis with the Boston Celtics
Boston, MA2 days ago
Dennis Rodman Says He Lived In Mark Cuban's Guest House When He Joined The Mavericks: "Here Is $100K, Go And Buy All Furniture You Want"
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Ultra-Expensive Barber In LA Who Charges Over $1,000 To Come At The Home
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Paul George Reveals Unexpected Basketball Weakness
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Meal Mishap: United Flight Diverted to Chicago as Passenger Causes Major Disturbance Over Meal Choice
Chicago, IL3 days ago
NBA Insider Reveals 76ers' Asking Price for James Harden Trade
Philadelphia, PA19 minutes ago
Damian Lillard trade saga could lead to another ‘Ben Simmons situation’
Portland, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy