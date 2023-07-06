Newest Member of 76ers Shares Heartwarming Moment

Patrick Beverley and Doc RIvers may no longer be members of the Clippers, but the two still have love for each other. Even though they aren't reuniting on the Philadelphia 76ers together, the two former Clippers managed to catch up for a heartwarming moment.

During the most recent episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Beverley revealed what Doc Rivers told him before signing with the 76ers. Beverley needed help in making a decision on whether to join the 76ers, so one of the first people he contacted was Doc Rivers.

"Before I likely made any life decisions, I hit Doc," Beverley said. "Obviously, Doc is a mentor, Doc is a damn near father figure, Doc is everything. I need something, I need answers, I hit Doc."

Once Beverley called his former coach, Rivers immediately sold him on going to Philadelphia.

"I love Philadelphia for you," Rivers said to Beverley. "They need you. You will be great with Joel, James, he respects you. You will be great with him. If I had you last season, we would've been a different team."

From that moment onwards, Patrick Beverley was already convinced to join the Philadelphia 76ers. While Doc Rivers may not have the ultimate success with his former teams, moments like that show just how respected he is by players in the NBA.

"Shoutout to Doc Rivers too baby, that's my man. Exact words. Once Doc gave me the green, I called my agent."

