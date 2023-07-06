Open in App
WTVR CBS 6

Driver charged after semi flipped onto cars, killing drivers on I-95

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajCXb_0nI6Rjbx00

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling 78,000 pounds of beer up Interstate 95 has been charged with reckless driving after a crash that killed two other drivers on Thursday.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at mile marker 136 around 4:40 a.m. That's when the 2022 Freightliner traveling north attempted to change lanes and hit a 2014 Nissan Altima.

The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to swerve into the left lane and hit a 2010 Subaru Forester, State Police said.

All three vehicles continued off the left side of the highway and hit the guardrail before the tractor-trailer flipped over onto the Nissan and Subaru.

Both the driver of the Nissan and the Subaru died.

State Police said the man driving the Nissan was identified as 50-year-old Johnathon L. Booth of Fredericksburg. The driver of the Subaru was identified as 67-year-old Kevin M. Paddeu of Quinton. Both were wearing their seat belts.

58-year-old Wheelman G. Andrews of Carollton was identified as the driver of the Freightliner. He had minor injuries and was treated at Mary Washington Hospital.

Andrews was released on an unsecured bond after being taken into custody and taken to the Spotsylvania Magistrates Office.

The crash shutdown I-95 north in the area for about five hours Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper A. Roberts at (540) 891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

The crash remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYUlD_0nI6Rjbx00

