What to know about the new Sha-Ron fishing access parking lot, amenities

EAST MISSOULA – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is sharing some information about changes at the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site (FAS) along the Clark Fork River in East Missoula.

“The lot opened just in time for the busy summer season, and we’re excited to see people out there already,” said FWP regional recreation manager Loren Flynn. “As the floating season continues to pick up pace, we wanted to share a few tips about what to expect.”

Sha-Ron FAS visitor tips:



The new parking area is located just upstream from the existing Sha-Ron FAS, and is connected by a paved, accessible path.

The lot can hold 68 vehicles but no trailers. The original parking lot accommodates trailers and is where the boat ramp is located.

The site is day use only (sunrise to sunset).

Please respect neighboring private land and stay within the fence or on the paved trail.

Parking is no longer allowed along Highway 200. Please use one of the parking lots or take a shuttle to the site.

There is a bus stop at Sha-Ron that is used by Mountain Line and the University of Montana U-Dash river shuttles. Shuttles are free, and floaters can find out more information through Mountain Line and U-Dash .

The expansion included the addition of a portable toilet adjacent to the new parking lot.

There are no trash facilities, so please plan to pack in, pack out.

On an extra busy day, if parking is not available in the lot, there is plenty of overflow parking available at the Confluence Area of Milltown State Park [lnks.gd] , a few miles upstream.

FWP notes that people who use the facilities at the Sha-Ron FAS must now have a Montana Conservation License . Visit fwp.mt.gov/buyandapply/conservation-license for additional information.

The Sha-Ron access sites sees a lot of traffic from people floating the Clark Fork River with FWP noting the site's popularity has grown in recent years.

A new parking lot is expected to accommodate the site's increased use.