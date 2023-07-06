Police give all-clear after UTHSC evacuates 2 buildings due to suspicious package

The Memphis Police Department has given the all-clear after the discovery of a suspicious package Thursday morning at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center prompted the evacuation of two buildings.

MPD Colonel Keith Watson said MPD was clearing out of the UTHSC campus and handing control of the campus back to the UTHSC Campus Police.

The school evacuated two campus buildings after a package was found in the General Education Building Thursday morning. A social media post told individuals to evacuate both the GEB building and the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation.

The package, according to UTHSC Chief of Police Anthony Berryhill, was found around 9:16 Thursday morning.

“Officers arrived on the scene to investigate that package, and that package did have the markings — or look — of what is called a pipe bomb,” Berryhill said.MPD was notified at 9:26 a.m., and an alert was issued at 9:45 a.m. to evacuate the building.Berryhill said the package did not have an explosive device, however.

The investigation, according to Watson, is still ongoing and officials have not tracked down the time the package was placed in the building, nor do they know who placed it there.

“We were able to determine that the substances and materials that we were notified about have been rendered safe at this point,” Watson said. “This reminds us all of the ever-changing environment that we encounter. If you see something, say something and please do not hesitate to call your local authority.”

Around 10:20 a.m., students could be seen gathered at Health Sciences Park and police could be seen inspecting a vehicle near the campus. A portion of at least one street near the campus was blocked off by law enforcement.

Officers from both the Memphis Police Department and the UTHSC campus police department were on the scene. Officers with the MPD bomb squad were on the scene Thursday morning, and a man in an FBI vest was seen walking into the CHIPS Building, which is connected to the GEB building.

As of 11:15 a.m., a banner was running across the front page of the UTHSC website with the same alert published on social media telling individuals to evacuate the two campus buildings.

UTHSC employee calls bomb threat 'frightening'

DeKayala Thomas, a mental health counselor at UTHSC, was one of the people who evacuated. She got to work right as campus police were investigating the package at 9:20 a.m., and said she followed a woman who ran out of the building when she got to work.

"A lady ran out on the side of the building and said the security guard was going up the stairs and told her to leave," Thomas said. "I was like, 'What do you mean?' She was running — she was missing steps — so I just followed her."

Thomas said she was concerned because she did not see any of her coworkers in the park across from campus, where people were evacuated to. She said her coworkers were alerted to leave the building after she was told the bomb squad was coming.

Thursday's evacuation came a year after UTHSC was one of the colleges across the country that received a bomb threat in late July 2022 . Thomas said having a second, similar incident within a year of that threat was concerning, even though she recognized working on a college campus can be unpredictable.

"You're aware, when you work at a college campus, anything can happen to anybody at any time," she said. "It's just scary...you don't think of it happening where you work. For there to be a year between [evacuations], is concerning. If this is a threat, if this is something concerning, are our lives in jeopardy? So that's frightening, and I just hope this doesn't continue."

Brooke Muckerman covers county government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Brooke.Muckerman@CommercialAppeal.com and followed on Twitter @BrookeMuckerman .

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Police give all-clear after UTHSC evacuates 2 buildings due to suspicious package