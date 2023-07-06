Toddler Has the Sweetest Reaction When Mom Tries To Take the Pacifier Away

Some parents luck out on this, but for many, when the time comes to take the pacifier away, it can be truly brutal. Babies and toddlers can get so attached — it's their comfort item, after all.

And as we can see in this TikTok video from mom @mjandjordan, some babies have such a sad reaction to the loss of their binky that it's hard to take it away in the first place!

In the video, Mom is trying to explain to her baby boy that he doesn't need the pacifier — which he calls a "night night" — anymore, but he seems to disagree. He has the absolute saddest look on his face as he keeps repeating, "uh oh. uh oh!"

"How am I supposed to take the pacifier when he does this?" Mom asks. Yeah, we have the same question. That little face and voice would melt us. Give him whatever he wants!

Every parent knows when the right time to take the pacifier away is for their child — and for this mom, it sees like they're just cutting it back to bedtime use only — but it is important to ditch it if it could be causing problems with baby's teeth . The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends reducing use around 18 months of age, though your mileage may vary from child to child.

The transition from pacifier to no pacifier is definitely a tough one for so many kids, but hopefully, this little guy will get the hang of it soon. They all do eventually!

