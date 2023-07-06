Open in App
TMZ

Save $30 And Get Free Shipping On This Powerful Personal Air Conditioner

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNeNK_0nI6RQn200

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Temps are climbing across the country, and being covered in sweat isn't great. Beat the heat by taking advantage of special savings on this powerful and versatile cooling option.

This Red Dot award-winning personal A/C unit weighs less than two pounds and is only six inches tall, but it packs a powerful punch. With one-touch button control, the EvaChill can lower the temperature by up to 45 square feet, giving you a cooler climate within moments.

Simply fill its water tank, connect to electricity, and press a single button for almost immediate cool air. It's an excellent solution for avoiding sweaty days in work areas that lack quality ventilation or sleepless nights in living spaces without an A/C system.

Grab the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner in grey and white for just $69.97 (reg. $99). Hurry, this deal ends July 14 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Ex-NFLer Stanley Wilson Jr. Died Of Pulmonary Thromboembolism, Autopsy Shows
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
Guess Who These Stripy Sisters Turned Into!
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
Dylan Mulvaney Back In U.S. After Trip to Peru To 'Feel Safe' After Bud Light Drama
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy