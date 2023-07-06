Open in App
TMZ

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Take Kids to Church Amid Nasty Divorce

8 days ago

FAMILY TIME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKufE_0nI6PTVd00
Backgrid

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still doing things as a family despite their extremely bitter divorce ... taking their children to worship and break bread together.

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star and former NFL player went to church as a family last Sunday in Atlanta, bringing their 4 minor children with them to the service.

BACKGRID

Afterward, Kim and Kroy took the kiddos out to eat ... and there were even a few smiles among the family.

Frankly, it's a bit unexpected to see the estranged couple together with their kids in tow ... the divorce has just been that acrimonious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiO4d_0nI6PTVd00
Backgrid

As we've reported, Kim called the cops on Kroy just last month, because he allegedly accused her friend of kidnapping their son. She also allegedly punched him during a different argument that led to a police response, and she's accused him of being mentally abusive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CQFF_0nI6PTVd00
Backgrid

Financially, Kim and Kroy allegedly owe $1 million to the IRS and they're both being hounded in court for allegedly falling behind on payments for everything from Target purchases , to fancy cars and gambling trips .

KIM AND KROY HAPPIER TIMES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gAgO_0nI6PTVd00
Getty

All that being said, Kim and Kroy have A LOT to pray on ... and they're testing the theory about families that pray together, staying together.

