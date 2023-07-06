Open in App
KSLTV

Sandy store employee charged with sexually abusing teen seeking vape pen

By PAT REAVY,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Salt Lake police arrest man accused of trying to kill future stepfather
Salt Lake City, UT4 hours ago
Utah man extradited from Montana for attempted aggravated murder charges
Salt Lake City, UT19 hours ago
Salt Lake woman visited 3 bars before causing fatal wrong-way crash, charges say
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Provo man who killed father, put his body in a freezer, seeks parole
Provo, UT23 hours ago
Abandoned mine where murdered teens were found is capped
Eureka, UT21 hours ago
Cyber-attackers demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars from West Jordan City last month
West Jordan, UT22 hours ago
Toddler Found Alone, Utah, No Clothes on DCF Involved
Roy, UT1 day ago
Utah mom performs CPR, brings 13-month-old back to life after drowning in Costa Rica
Provo, UT5 hours ago
Witnesses, first responders help pinned woman in bizarre roadside mishap in Spanish Fork
Spanish Fork, UT1 day ago
Utah man stabbed to death in Oregon defending friend against LGBTQ harassment
Portland, OR2 days ago
At least one killed in Salt Lake City crash
Salt Lake City, UT5 hours ago
Parents hope son’s school will not be among possible closures in Salt Lake
Salt Lake City, UT2 hours ago
Blind woman says restaurant patio refused service because of her guide dog
Park City, UT2 days ago
Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline under board investigation
Salt Lake City, UT22 hours ago
‘Right-sized schools’: Salt Lake board hears recommendations for school closures
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Town to Town: Bountiful
Bountiful, UT9 hours ago
Get Gephardt: How to protect yourself from rental car damage you didn’t cause
Lehi, UT16 hours ago
Utah closes off 56 abandoned mines near Eureka, including where 2 bodies were found
Eureka, UT2 days ago
$100M project aims to upgrade Deer Creek dam, protect against quagga mussels
Provo, UT2 days ago
Hot summer temperatures causing Utah roads to buckle
Roy, UT2 days ago
Utah researchers learning more about NHPI cancer rates
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Volunteers, scientists to use technology to find hottest areas in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago
Prepare your home air for the summer heat wave
Salt Lake City, UT17 hours ago
BYU AD Tom Holmoe Discussed Stadium Renovations At Big 12 Media Days
Provo, UT1 day ago
BYU Living Out Big 12 Dream Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Had As QB
Provo, UT1 day ago
How Big 12 Coaches View BYU Entering Inaugural Season
Provo, UT22 hours ago
BYU Football Releases New Football Roster For 2023 Season
Provo, UT2 days ago
Big 12 Football Extends AT&T Stadium As Championship Host
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy