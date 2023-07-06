Arena Launches Senate Bid

SOMERS, N.Y. - Gina Arena is climbing back into the political ring.

The Somers mom of eight and advocate for veterans’ and seniors’ rights, mental health awareness, and other causes last week stood before an enthusiastic crowd of fellow Republicans at Town Hall to announce that she’s running for state Senate in the 2024 elections.

Among those cheering her on at The Elephant Hotel on Friday, June 30, were Somers Supervisor Robert Scorrano, town Councilman Anthony Cirieco, Congressman Mike Lawler, state Assemblyman and former Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, and Douglas Colety, chairman of the Westchester County Republican Committee.

Introducing the speakers was Tanner McCracken, the youngest person ever to serve on the Mahopac Board of Education.

It will be Arena’s second attempt to unseat the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Peter Harckham of Lewisboro, who represents District 40.

In the 2022 contest, she wound up with 57,597 votes, or 46.6 percent. Harckham won with 65,936 votes, or 53.49 percent.

Proud of the showing, Arena noted Friday that “with an incredible grassroots campaign last year in a district that (President Joe) Biden won by 16 points, we took the fight to Peter Harckham and we came up just short of victory and certainly put a scare into the Democrats.”

“I didn’t just run to run; I ran to win! And that’s because the Hudson Valley deserves better than what Albany is giving us right now,” she said.

In 2019, Arena took on incumbent county Legislator Kitley Covill, hoping to represent District 2, which includes Somers, North Salem, Bedford, Lewisboro, Pound Ridge, and Mount Kisco.

She didn’t prevail but was game for giving it another shot in 2021 after Covill announced she wouldn’t seek a third term. That time, Arena challenged Covill’s former legislative aide, Erika Pierce. Although she lost, Arena managed to best her previous tally by 10 percent.

ROUND TWO

When asked why she’s running again, Arena said: “So the biggest thing for me right now is making sure that people get what they need and they’re not getting it. Nothing’s changed since the last time I ran; the same issues are still going on.”

“I just feel like people want more and I want to help get that for them,” she added.

In listing those lingering problems, Arena pointed to “rising crime, record high inflation, gas prices that won’t come down, parental rights being ignored, freedom in New York becoming a fading dream, and rising taxes.”

Distressed by the number of residents fleeing the area because they can no longer afford to live there, the candidate blamed “unaffordable and over-reaching policies” coming out of Albany.

“I always dreamed that my children would be able to live in their hometown area like Jim and I did and that I would be able to spend my time helping with grandchildren and enjoying retirement. Isn’t that part of the American dream that we all deserve? It’s clear that one-party control of our state is not working.”

Arena called out Sen. Harckham in particular, claiming that he and “the radical left Senate” have “done nothing to address these issues.”

She said constituents “deserve” to be represented by someone who prefers to cut taxes over voting themselves a “pay raise,” doesn’t “put criminals over victims,” or want to “force unrealistic, heavy-handed housing mandates on local municipalities,” “cancel local elections and silence local voices,” or “ban our gas stoves.”

(Arena was referring to bail reform, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s controversial Housing Compact, and recent legislation that would move town and certain county elections to even-numbered years. Supporters say the last item would increase voter participation. Opponents say local issues would be overshadowed by state and national ones, things over which municipal officials have no control. The state just approved a ban on gas stoves that only applies to newly constructed commercial and residential buildings.)

Harckham spokesman Tom Staudter issued the following statement after watching a live stream of the event on Arena’s Facebook page.

“Pete Harckham works for everybody and gets things done. His many accomplishments include ensuring record increases in state education aid to lift students up and reduce the burden on local taxpayers. Additionally, the unanimous passage of Pete’s bill in the Senate to protect the Hudson River reflects his ability to bring people together and make a difference for all residents. Right now, Pete will continue to focus on the important challenges our communities are facing.”

(The bill to which he was referring was recently passed by state lawmakers. If signed into law, it would prohibit nuclear power plants such as the now defunct Indian Point facility from dumping radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River or other waterways. Violators would face hefty fines. Somers and North Salem officials supported the measure.)

Arena also cited numerous goals, including putting an end to the opioid and mental health crises, pushing federal leaders to close borders “and stop the dangerous drugs from overflowing into our county,” providing home care for the elderly so they “can age in peace,” expanding economic opportunities, repairing “crumbling” infrastructure, providing “high-quality” education for children while upholding “parental rights,” and mitigating New York’s “tax burden.”

And the timing of her announcement?

Arena explained that she and her team are “getting an early start because we want to help the other candidates who are running and also to keep the momentum going.”

“People want to hear from everybody now on what the issues are, so I’m out there. I want to start getting started,” she added.

Besides Lawler and Slater, there were other GOP hopefuls among Arena supporters Friday.

One was Dan Branda of Somers who said Friday that he was running this November for a seat on the county Board of Legislators in District 4 (Somers, Yorktown, New Castle, and Ossining) against Yorktown’s Vedat Gashi, a Democrat who was recently elected the board’s chairman.

(Branda, who owns his own digital marketing company, ran for county executive in 2021 but was unable to oust the incumbent, Democrat George Latimer.)

The other was Republican Mary Ann Loustaunau, a retired business executive who is running this November for the town supervisor’s spot in Lewisboro, currently held by Democrat Tony Gonçalves.

PRAISE FOR ARENA

While the day’s focus was on Arena, who he called “genuine” and “sincere,” McCracken noted that folks were also there to support Slater’s and Lawler’s campaigns.

“We’ve got a tough election coming up in 2024. We have candidates here who are going to be running as a team. This region is producing fresh leadership. That’s what this is all about, electing a team to represent the Hudson Valley to fight for our families,” he said.

First up at the podium, Scorrano didn’t mince words.

Claiming that Albany “has gone rogue,” he said state lawmakers need to “listen” to the people they serve and to also have their “best interests” to heart.

Praising Assemblyman Slater as a “great leader,” Scorrano added: “Now is the time to elect another leader to the state Senate that we all believe has the right approach to bringing people together. That someone is Gina Arena.”

Scorrano, who’s known her for 40 years, called Arena “the glue that binds her family together.”

“Her passion and dedication to serving others, especially our veterans, are beautiful to watch. She will bring that same passion for helping others to Albany. She is ready for the fight,” he said.

Arena, the quest of honor, apparently agrees.

Thanking her husband, Jim, for his “support, love, and time,” she said he’s always been her “biggest fan.”

She also credited her eight children for preparing her for “all of life’s challenges that have brought me to this point.”

“I’ve lived through many trials and tribulations as a mom and these are the biggest reasons I’m ready to commit myself to serve,” Arena said.

Those included “having a child with autism, a child who suffered and overcame opioid addiction, losing a son to brain cancer, and supporting a daughter in the U.S. Army” she explained, adding that her advocacy for her children eventually morphed into her fighting “for all those in need.”

Slater followed Scorrano.

Pointing to a looming $9 billion state budget deficit that threatens to grow to $13 billion over the next two or three years, he slammed his “colleagues on the other side of the aisle” for what he saw as unapologetic tax-and-spend policies.

“They want to come after every single business and every single family and make you pay for their mistakes,” the Republican asserted, noting that all his 94th District constituents seem to want to talk about nowadays is “affordability.”

“If we want to get serious about addressing the affordability crisis, if we want to get serious about putting New York back on a path toward prosperity, we need commonsense leaders like Gina Arena who’s going to fight like hell for us in the New York state Senate,” Slater said.

Arena’s “going to be a fantastic senator,” he said, adding that he couldn’t wait “to work with her.”

Colety said Arena’s “working very hard, not only on her own campaign, but putting a lot of time into all the local campaigns this year.”

He thanked the candidate, saying that he was happy that she’s put her “name in the ring” and promising that she will have his and others’ support “every step of the way.”

Last to speak before the candidate herself was Lawler.

Referring to the 2022 elections, he claimed Republicans had enjoyed “tremendous victories here in the Hudson Valley.”

Lawler was a Republican member of the state Assembly from the 97th District in Rockland County from 2021 to 2022. He is now the U.S. representative from the state’s 17th congressional district.

“Albany is broken. It is fundamentally broken at every level. One party rule has failed. Pete Harckham has been a rubber stamp for every bad policy coming out of Albany and New York City,” Lawler claimed.

“We need to restore commonsense and balance at every level of government and that means electing Gina Arena to the state Senate,” he said, calling her “honest, sincere, and compassionate” and someone whose “life experiences, family experiences” helped shape her.

“She wears that on her sleeve,” Lawler said.



