Police: Man kills teen, wounds another after they try to break into his car

DENVER (KDVR) — Police say a man shot and killed a teen and wounded another after the boys tried to break into his car.

It happened on Wednesday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Orest Schur, 27, was arrested on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting.

According to police, residents heard a car alarm going off and saw two people dressed in all black trying to break into a Hyundai Elantra. It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 19400 block of East 59th Place.

The owner of the car, Schur, confronted the two, who then sped away in another suspected stolen vehicle, police said.

Schur got into the Elantra and followed the other vehicle until it crashed a short distance away, police said. During the incident, Schur fired several shots at the two, striking both.

One of the teens was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died of his wounds. Police say he has not been positively identified yet, but they believe he’s a teenage boy.

The second teen was also shot and hospitalized, police said. He was identified as a 13-year-old boy and is expected to survive.

Police ask witnesses to come forward with information by calling police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, where tipsters can remain anonymous.

