Open in App
WVNews

West Virginia police officer fatally shoots unarmed man who claimed to have gun

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 now have pleaded guilty in June 2022 shots-fired incident in Clarksburg
Clarksburg, WV23 hours ago
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
Ravenswood, WV16 hours ago
Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings: 'It has been my honor!'
Point Pleasant, WV16 hours ago
JCJF is just around the corner
Cottageville, WV16 hours ago
2023 ADSOEF Biennial Seminar – 'History in the Hills'
Gallipolis, OH16 hours ago
A Look Back: Devils of 50 years ago were very close to so much more
Ravenswood, WV16 hours ago
Meigs Chamber announces upcoming events
Syracuse, OH16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy