Arts Institute of Middlesex County Continues their 2023 Slate of Arts Programming and Events this July

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ - The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout the month of July. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

July’s event highlights include:

Liberty Baseball Game: Take yourself out to the ball game Saturday, July 8 at noon, at East Jersey Old Town Village to watch the New Brunswick Liberty take on the Monmouth Furnace. The Liberty Base Ball Club of New Brunswick is a historically recreated 19th Century baseball team based on a team that played in New Brunswick and the surrounding areas from the 1850s through 1870s.

Free Summer Movies: State Theatre New Jersey's FREE Summer Movies Series features morning and evening weekday screenings, at 10:30 am and 7 pm, respectively. Experience your favorite films on our gigantic 46’ screen, with our state-of-the-art sound system, in our historic renovated theater. Groups and camps are welcomed and encouraged to join us. July’s slate of movies include:



Disney’s Moana – Tuesday, July 11

Minions: The Rise of Gru – Tuesday, July 18

Pixar’s Soul – Tuesday, July 25





Kick-Off to Hub City Sounds: Join the inaugural Historic Epicurean Experience on Saturday, July 29 from noon to 4 pm at East Jersey Old Town Village. This festival will showcase live cooking demonstrations and sample recipes from the 1800s. Visitors will be able to discover historic buildings, historic interpreters, a heritage garden, and an interactive paper-making workshop. The day will be topped off with live music and culinary specialties offered by food trucks from around the County.

Throughout the month of July, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events listed above and many more! Registration details and links to live stream events are available.



