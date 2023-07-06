Open in App
Samuel L. Jackson Has Acupuncture Sesh Aboard Magic Johnson's Mega Yacht

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noS0s_0nI6Nf5B00

Magic Johnson 's annual yacht vacation has somehow gotten even MORE lavish ... Samuel L. Jackson just revealed the boat trip now features acupuncture sessions!!!

Johnson, Jackson and a few of their close pals set sale yet again for their yearly European vacay earlier this month -- hitting the French Riviera this time -- and the "Pulp Fiction" star showed there's truly no expense spared on the getaway.

In photos that Jackson posted to his Instagram page Thursday morning ... you can see he got healing needles injected into his skin -- all while he was relaxing and soaking in rays on one of the boat's decks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MM99O_0nI6Nf5B00

Samuel clearly knew the moment was one dripping with luxury -- 'cause he captioned one of the pics with the words, "Accu in da Sun!!"

"DAAYUUUM!!!!" he added.

The treatments didn't stop there, though ... he also got some cupping therapy done right on a lounge chair as well!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGHQ6_0nI6Nf5B00

Of course, the extravagant amenities shouldn't surprise anybody ... Johnson's been going all out for the summer trip for nearly a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UhFO_0nI6Nf5B00

This year's yacht is called "Phoenix 2" ... and the 296-footer comes with all of the expected bells and whistles -- including jacuzzis, a gym, an outdoor cinema, a swimming pool, and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZEHz_0nI6Nf5B00

Jackson's clearly been in awe of it -- and for good reason ... its price tag to rent for just one week is about $1.2 MILLION!!

