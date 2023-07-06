Yorktown Lions Celebrate at Annual Installation Dinner

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - The Yorktown Lions and guests enjoyed their annual Installation Dinner on June 16 at Four Brothers Restaurant in Mahopac. The Master of Ceremonies was James Poulin, Past Lions President and Melvin Jones Fellow.

Highlights of the evening included presenting Rick Davin, captain of Yorktown’s Volunteer Ambulance Corps, with the “2023 Presidential Community Spirit Award.” In addition, the “Robert L. Cecere Award for Community Excellence” was presented to Al Avitable and Carol Lachterman was named recipient of the “Melvin Jones Award.”

Stacey Warren and Kellie Slater, co-chairs of the Membership Committee, installed new Lions Tom Beyrer, Dara Caputo, Larry Caputo, and Kathy Barletti. Also, Tom McLoughlin was named “Lion of the Year.” In addition, Barry Levin, Kyra Brunner, and Tony Guilliano were presented with awards for their contributions to the Yorktown Lions.

Special guests included Anthony Paradiso, Past District Governor of the Lions; Matt Slater, NYS Assemblyman and former Yorktown supervisor; Tom Diana, Yorktown supervisor, Michael Grace, former Yorktown supervisor: and Jann Mirchandani, representing legislator Vedat Gashi.

Carl Anderson, Past Lions’ President, Past District Governor, and Melvin Jones Fellow installed the 2023-2024 officers and board of directors. The officers are Denise Gabriele-Poulin, president; James Poulin, past president; Tricy Cushner, first vice president; Maria Marks and Jeanmarie Klaus, treasurers; Kristina Iennaco, secretary; Anthony Guilliano, tale twister; William Marks, lion tamer; and Kellie Slater and Stacey Warren, membership chairs. The incoming board of directors include Rachel Casatelli, Carol Roberts, Rose McTygue, Thomas McLoughlin, and Carol Lachterman.

The program ended with the traditional “Passing of the Gavel.” Denise Gabriele Poulin, Yorktown Lions’ president for 2022-2023 was recognized as the 2023-2024 Yorktown Lions’ President.

Article courtesy of Yorktown Lions Club.



