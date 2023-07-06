Eight Aggies named to Dave Campbell’s Preseason Football All-Texas Teams

As Texas A&M looks to build an emphatic bounce-back season in 2023, they’ll rely on a roster that boasts not only some of the best talent in the country but arguably within the state of Texas.

Each of the 13 FBS programs in the Lone Star State was well represented on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2023 Preseason All-Texas teams , unveiled on Wednesday. The Aggies boast eight additions, which puts the Maroon and White in a tie with Texas and national runner-up TCU for the most across the two teams.

Headlining the All-Texas First Team for Texas A&M are:

DL McKinnley Jackson

DB Demani Richardson

UTL Ainias Smith

WR Evan Stewart

Meanwhile, the All-Texas Second Team is comprised of the following Aggies:

DB Tyreek Chappell

OL Bryce Foster

TE Donovan Green

OL Layden Robinson

Upon a quick glance at the Aggies named to the DCTF 2023 All-Texas teams, one resounding theme stands out: Texas A&M boasts an ideal mix of experienced veterans alongside rising stars on this year’s roster. That combination should give the Maroon and White an edge to be a true dark-horse contender in the SEC.

Jackson, Richardson, Smith, Robinson, and Chappell bring multiple seasons’ worth of experience that will prove invaluable following Texas A&M’s “baptism by fire” campaign in 2022. And speaking of last year’s struggles, the addition of Stewart, Foster, and Green speaks to how the trials of a year ago will only fuel a likely breakout season come 2023.

The three pass catchers on the list should greatly benefit from Bobby Petrino at the helm of the offensive playbook, while the three linemen echo Jimbo Fisher’s belief that the strength of this Aggies team lies within the trenches . So long as Texas A&M puts together a successful campaign in the fall, it’s realisitc to expect additional names to join these eight in the future.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitt er, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee .

More Football!

Texas A&M OC Bobby Petrino ranked as one of the Top 15 quarterback developers

2024 5-star WR Cam Coleman discusses his commitment to Texas A&M with 247Sports

Report: Former Aggies safety Leon O'Neal suspended indefinitely by Indoor Football League