Entangled eagles struggling to stay afloat on MN lake are rescued

Law enforcement patrolling Minnesota lakes expect to be busy during the Fourth of July weekend, but deputies likely didn't predict seeing America's symbol of strength and determination sinking in the waters of Leech Lake.

Deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter with the Cass County Sheriff's Office were on-duty July 3 when they discovered two bald eagles in need of rescue.

"Two adult eagles were located struggling in the water, locked together by wings and talons," the Sheriff's Office wrote, adding the eagles were probably fighting midair over territory before they fell into the water.

The deputies helped free the eagles and the birds made their way to shore, where they recovered before finding higher ground and flying off.

The incident isn't the first time law enforcement in Minnesota have rescued tangled eagles, with similar rescues reported previously in Plymouth , Apple Valley and elsewhere.

According to KARE 11 , wildlife experts say eagles frequently tangle while battling for territory, but most often are able to free themselves in the air.

If they tumble to the ground or water, they are at much greater risk of injury of death.