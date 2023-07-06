Open in App
Bring Me The News

Entangled eagles struggling to stay afloat on MN lake are rescued

By BringMeTheNews,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5hcv_0nI6Mbeu00

Law enforcement patrolling Minnesota lakes expect to be busy during the Fourth of July weekend, but deputies likely didn't predict seeing America's symbol of strength and determination sinking in the waters of Leech Lake.

Deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter with the Cass County Sheriff's Office were on-duty July 3 when they discovered two bald eagles in need of rescue.

"Two adult eagles were located struggling in the water, locked together by wings and talons," the Sheriff's Office wrote, adding the eagles were probably fighting midair over territory before they fell into the water.

The deputies helped free the eagles and the birds made their way to shore, where they recovered before finding higher ground and flying off.

The incident isn't the first time law enforcement in Minnesota have rescued tangled eagles, with similar rescues reported previously in Plymouth , Apple Valley and elsewhere.

According to KARE 11 , wildlife experts say eagles frequently tangle while battling for territory, but most often are able to free themselves in the air.

If they tumble to the ground or water, they are at much greater risk of injury of death.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Biologists free loon tangled in fishing line on Minnesota lake
Grand Rapids, MN1 day ago
Massive hail slams small Minnesota town during Thursday storm
Belgrade, MN56 minutes ago
CentraCare selling 3 of its senior living homes in Minnesota
Sartell, MN7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Life-Changing Jackpot Hit at Minnesota Casino
Welch, MN23 hours ago
Body of fisherman pulled from Leech Lake a day after being reported missing
Walker, MN2 days ago
MSP Airport Shares Photo Of July Snow Pile On Grounds
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Minnesota Property Owner Giving $100,000 Gift Cards To Buyers
Two Harbors, MN1 day ago
There’s Still Snow On The Ground In Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Seven hospitalized after Metro Transit bus, van collide in St. Paul
Saint Paul, MN2 hours ago
Investigators find similarities in cases of 2 women found dead in the Twin Cities
Woodbury, MN2 days ago
Stolen SUV belonging to man with ALS recovered in St. Paul
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy