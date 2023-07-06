Jenny McCarthy, 50, and Carmen Electra, 51, reunite for sizzling Skims swim campaign

Summer is off to a scorching start for Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra.

The ’90s icons reunited for a splashy Skims swim campaign on Wednesday, with the bikini-clad duo licking ice cream cones and sudsing up a sports car.

“The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing!” McCarthy, 50, said in a press release of Electra, 51.

“It felt like we were back in the ’90s, and years later we’re still having fun!”

Years after sharing the screen in 2005 flick “Dirty Love,” the MTV stars hosed down a red-hot vehicle while twinning in the Swim Triangle Top ($38) and Dipped Tie Bottoms ($36) from the Kim Kardashian-helmed label.

Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra reunited for Skims latest swim shoot. Skims

The pair posed in matching Skims string bikinis. Skims

Swim Triangle Top ($38)

Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms ($36)

Electra rocked a one-piece while posing with an electric guitar. Skims

Swim Scoop Neck One Piece ($88)

In addition to posing as a pair, Electra also nodded to her “Baywatch” days with a solo shot in the Swim Scoop Neck One Piece ($88), which features a high-cut design strikingly similar to to the show’s iconic red suits.

“Being reunited with Jenny for this Skims campaign was such a dream,” the actress gushed in a press release.

“Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!”

McCarthy rocked several suits for the ’90s-themed campaign. Skims

Tank Bikini Top ($48)

Mid Waist Bottoms ($38)

Skims

Zip Front Sleeveless One-Piece ($94)

Meanwhile, McCarthy seemingly referenced her own modeling days, slipping on sexy styles — including the Tank Bikini Top ($48) and Mid Waist Bottoms ($38) — while eating a dripping ice cream cone.

“It’s a wet hot summer in @Skims Swim featuring me and my girl @carmenelectra,” the star wrote on Instagram of the campaign.

The ads come weeks after the former Playboy model shared her warm weather must-haves with Page Six Style , including a sunless self-tanner pick.

Skims

Swim T-Shirt ($52)

Electra and McCarthy’s Skims campaign is hardly the first time the label has made a splash with its ads.

Previous photoshoots have featured the likes of Brooke Shields , SZA , Ice Spice and (of course) Kardashian herself .

In addition to the signature swimwear featured in the latest campaign, the label also recently dropped a Summer Mesh Lace line filled with sheer styles.