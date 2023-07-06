Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Jenny McCarthy, 50, and Carmen Electra, 51, reunite for sizzling Skims swim campaign
By Hannah Southwick,
8 days ago
Summer is off to a scorching start for Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra.
The ’90s icons reunited for a splashy Skims swim campaign on Wednesday, with the bikini-clad duo licking ice cream cones and sudsing up a sports car.
“The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing!” McCarthy, 50, said in a press release of Electra, 51.
“It felt like we were back in the ’90s, and years later we’re still having fun!”
Years after sharing the screen in 2005 flick “Dirty Love,” the MTV stars hosed down a red-hot vehicle while twinning in the Swim Triangle Top ($38) and Dipped Tie Bottoms ($36) from the Kim Kardashian-helmed label.
In addition to posing as a pair, Electra also nodded to her “Baywatch” days with a solo shot in the Swim Scoop Neck One Piece ($88), which features a high-cut design strikingly similar to to the show’s iconic red suits.
“Being reunited with Jenny for this Skims campaign was such a dream,” the actress gushed in a press release.
“Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!”
