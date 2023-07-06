July 2023 TV Preview: Here Are 13 Shows That Are Worth Watching

It's officially summer now that we have new episodes of TSITP. This season everything at Cousins Beach has changed now that Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) cancer has come back. Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) aren't on good terms, Belly (Lola Tung) is stuck choosing between which brother she loves more, and everyone is longing for the summers where everything felt "normal." When the news comes to light that the Fishers might have to sell their beloved beach house, Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah will team up and do whatever it takes to save the summers they know and love.

When it returns: July 14 on Prime Video