BuzzFeed

July 2023 TV Preview: Here Are 13 Shows That Are Worth Watching

By Lauren Garafano,

8 days ago

1. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

It's officially summer now that we have new episodes of TSITP. This season everything at Cousins Beach has changed now that Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) cancer has come back. Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) aren't on good terms, Belly (Lola Tung) is stuck choosing between which brother she loves more, and everyone is longing for the summers where everything felt "normal." When the news comes to light that the Fishers might have to sell their beloved beach house, Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah will team up and do whatever it takes to save the summers they know and love.

When it returns: July 14 on Prime Video

Erika Doss / Erika Doss/Prime Video

Watch the trailer here:

2. Good Omens Season 2

This summer Good Omens returns with brand new episodes that go beyond Neil Gaiman's original source material. This new season will highlight the friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) that has spanned literal centuries. As they try to get back into living amongst mortals in London, they recieve an unexpected visit from archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), who has no memory of how he got there or who he is. Together, they must solve the mystery before it totally uproots their lives.

When it returns: July 28 on Prime Video

Prime Video

Watch the trailer here:

3. The Witcher Season 3 Part 2

Season 3 picked up with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) dealing with the fallout of almost selling Ciri (Freya Allan) in an attempt to restore her own magic. Now, with trusted bonds broken, our heroes have hit some of the biggest action from the books, as Geralt also breaks his vow of neutrality and realizes that his family is all he needs (and wants). These will also be Henry Cavill's last episodes as Geralt, before Liam Hemsworth will take over the role.

When it returns: July 27 on Netflix

Susie Allnutt / Netflix

Watch the trailer here:

4. The Horror of Dolores Roach

Based on the hit podcast, the series follows Dolores Roach, (Justina Machado) who has been released from prison after 16 years and finds a job as a masseuse in the basement beneath her friend Luis' (Alejandro Hernandez) empanada shop. When her newfound stability is threatened, she takes matters into her own hands — literally — and hides the evidence in the most shocking place. She's basically the female Sweeney Todd if you're catching my drift.

Starring: Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, and more

When it premieres: July 7 on Prime Video

Prime Video

Watch the trailer here:

5. The Afterparty Season 2

After the series premiere date was delayed, The Afterparty finally returns for Season 2, with a whole new mystery for Det. Danner (Tiffany Haddish) to investigate. This season, a wedding is ruined when the groom is suddenly murdered, and every guest is a suspect. With the help of  Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao), Det. Danner is determined to solve this new whodunnit by questioning family members, business partners, and even star-crossed lovers. Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong all join the cast this season.

When it returns: July 12 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Watch the trailer here:

6. Miracle Workers Season 4

After having its premiere date pushed because of TNets’ original programming overhaul , the fourth installment of this wonderful little show is finally here! This time around, the series is tackling the post-apocalyptic era. Miracle Workers: End Times follows Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) and Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan) as they navigate married life in Boom Town, a desolate, war-torn desert — very similar to that of Mad Max . Steve Buscemi, Jon Bass, and Karan Soni are all returning once again alongside Daniel and Geraldine to now take on their biggest threat yet, the apocalypse.

When it returns: July 10 on TBS

TBS

Watch the trailer here:

7. Justified: City Primeval

Timothy Olyphant is returning as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval this summer. Having left Kentucky 15 years ago, Givens now lives in Miami, as he balances his life as a US Marshal and a part-time father of a teenager. When a chance encounter sends him to Detroit, he crosses paths with Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent desperado who's already slipped through the gingers of Detroit's law enforcement once already. Now, Givens finds himself in the middle of a new case in hopes of making it out of the City Primeval alive.

Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Norbert Leo Butz, Marin Ireland, and more

When it premieres: July 18 on FX, next day on Hulu

Chuck Hodes  / FX

Watch the trailer here:

8. Foundation Season 2

More than a century after the Season 1 finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy during Season 2. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy the Empire from within. Hari (Jared Harris), Gaal (Lou Llobell), and Salvor (Leah Harvey) discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.

When it returns: July 14 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Watch the trailer here:

9. Sweet Magnolias Season 3

The Sweet Magnolias are back and tackling love, family, and all the chaos that comes along with it. This season we'll watch as Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) wrestles with the best way to help Cal (Justin Bruening) following the heated brawl at Sullivan's. Helen (Heather Headley) is forced to make a choice between the men in her life. And Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. While life may not always be on track for them, one thing we know for certain is that margarita night is always on.

When it returns: July 20 on Netflix

Netflix

Watch the trailer here:

10. Minx Season 2

After being saved from an absolutely gut-wrenching cancellation , Minx makes its triumphant return for Season 2. This season, Doug (Jake Johnson), Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx’s explosive success, which has changed their lives completely. Now, they're traveling to exciting new places, bringing in more money than ever before, and have this newfound fame attached to them, life has become a total whirlwind and the gang can barely keep up.

When it returns: July 21 on Starz

John Johnson / Starz

Watch the trailer here:

11. Son of a Critch

Based on Mark Critch's best-selling memoir, Son of a Critch is a coming-of-age series set in '80s Newfoundland. Using comedy and self-deprecation to win over his friends, 11-year-old Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) tries his hand at connecting with the small collection of people in his very limited world. Plus, Mark Critch narrates the series and plays the TV version of his real-life father, Mike.

Starring: Mark Critch, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, Malcolm McDowell, and more

When it premieres: July 24 on The CW

The CW

Watch the trailer here:

12. What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

Our favorite vampires are back and this time around, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) fears Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo (Matt Berry). Meanwhile, Laszlo's skills as a "gentleman scientist" are put to the test as he tries to solve a mystery of the strange changes (👀) Guillermo is going through. As for Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), she tries to reconnect with her family as she suffers from the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex. And now that Colin Robinson is back in his adult form, he decided to put his energy towards running for comptroller. Buckle up, because Season 5 is about to be one hell of a ride!

When it returns: July 13 on FX, and next day on Hulu

Russ Martin / FX

Watch the trailer here:

13. Heels Season 2

Heels returns with Season 2 this summer as Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) continue to try and leave their mark on their family's wrestling promotion in a small Georgia town. This new season picks up after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize this newfound popularity, Jack prepares for a possible business deal with a new streaming service with hopes of propelling them to a national stage. However, past tragedies and secrets threaten to upset everything, especially when Ace leaves Duffy behind.

When it returns: July 28 on Starz

Daniel Delgado / Starz

Watch the trailer here:

