July 2023 TV Preview: Here Are 13 Shows That Are Worth Watching

Timothy Olyphant is returning as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval this summer. Having left Kentucky 15 years ago, Givens now lives in Miami, as he balances his life as a US Marshal and a part-time father of a teenager. When a chance encounter sends him to Detroit, he crosses paths with Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent desperado who's already slipped through the gingers of Detroit's law enforcement once already. Now, Givens finds himself in the middle of a new case in hopes of making it out of the City Primeval alive.
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Norbert Leo Butz, Marin Ireland, and more
When it premieres: July 18 on FX, next day on Hulu Chuck Hodes / FX
