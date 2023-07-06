Open in App
Keke Palmer’s partner slammed for shaming her outfit

By By Lisa Respers France, CNN,

8 days ago

(CNN) — The father of Keke Palmer’s son is getting dragged on social media for recent comments he made regarding her clothing.

Palmer was recently filmed grooving at an Usher concert in Las Vegas, where the superstar singer serenaded her.

Her boyfriend, fitness instructor Darius Jackson, was apparently not a fan of the footage showing Palmer in a fitted, black bodysuit with a sheer overlay dancing with Usher as he sang to her.

“It’s the outfit tho..you a mom,” he tweeted.

There was backlash causing Jackson, 28, to explain his position.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote in another tweet. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer gave birth four months ago to Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, whom she shares with Jackson.

The 29-year-old “Nope” star and Jackson are not married, and on Thursday, it appeared he had deleted his Twitter account.

CNN has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.

