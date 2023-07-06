Blue Bell released a new flavor that is a must-try —now available to try in Dallas!

DALLAS(KDAF)- Another great flavor from Texas’ famous ice cream company blue bell to cool you off during the summer.

Blue Bell has recently unveiled its latest creation: the NEW Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream. This delectable treat is now available in stores, ready to satisfy the cravings of ice cream enthusiasts everywhere.

Described by Blue Bell as a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, the Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream takes indulgence to a whole new level.

The combination of smooth vanilla, rich brown sugar, and the satisfying crunch of cookie dough and chocolate creates a truly sensational experience for the taste buds. Blue Bell’s commitment to quality shines through in every bite, as they carefully craft this premium ice cream with the finest ingredients.

Whether you’re a fan of classic flavors or looking to try something new, Blue Bell’s Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream is a must-try.

You can go to stores like Walmart to try the new flavor right here in Dallas.

