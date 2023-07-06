Prince Harry and Adorable Daughter Lilibet Make Rare Public Outing in California to Celebrate July 4th

mega

Daddy's girl! On Tuesday, July 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's daughter, Lilibet , made a rare public in Montecito, Calif., to celebrate the holiday.

In photos, the Duke of Sussex carried around the 2-year-old as a Fourth of July parade went on in the street.

mega

The Spare author was dressed casually in an olive green button-down shirt and jeans, and he wore a pair of sunglasses and a baseball cap to try and stay under the radar.

The toddler, who is rarely seen in public, was dressed in a cute light blue and white patterned dress, white tights and red shoes. Her red locks, which she inherited from her dad, were styled in two pigtails.

mega

The duo met up with Meghan and their 4-year-old son, Archie , who were standing next to another group of people.

As OK! reported, the Sussexes are allegedly "struggling" to maintain their celebrity status in California, as evidenced by Spotify recently dropping the former actress' "Archetypes" podcast.

Amid the fallout, insiders claimed money is becoming a problem for the spouses, but "they’ll do whatever it takes to maintain their posh Montecito lifestyle."

A source told a magazine "nothing is off the table" for the couple if it can bring in a nice income. "[Harry] and Meghan know their opportunities haven’t gone as planned, but they’re determined to stick it out and become a success — no matter what."

mega

Royal expert Sarah Robertson said the Suits alum likely believed she would be more popular than ever after tying the knot with Harry — but so far, that hasn't been the case.

"She thought marrying into the royal family was going to elevate her to a status of what Princess Diana had — to be the most famous woman in the world, the most talked-about woman in the world , who everyone wants to be affiliated with," Robertson explained on an episode of TalkTV .

Robertson said the opposite has happened, as it was revealed that stars such as Taylor Swift declined an invite to appear on "Archetypes."

"They don't want to touch her, they don't want anything to do with her," she noted. "She's been rejected by the very people whose circle she wants to be mixing in — this is what she's always craved, this A-list Hollywood lifestyle."

Page Six obtained the photos of Harry with Lilibet.