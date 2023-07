Chicopee police are asking anyone who recognizes this man to contact investigators. They say he could be connected to a June 30 shooting near Chicopee and Prospect Streets. Photo Credit: Chicopee Police Department

The shooting happened on June 30 near Chicopee and Prospect Streets. Investigators did not release any information on the victims.

Despite the poor quality of the photos, Chicopee police released the images in the hopes that it would generate tips to track the man down.

Investigators ask anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the shooting to contact the Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.

