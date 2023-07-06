Kendrick Lamar Goes All-In on Chanel at Paris Couture Week

Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to standout fashion moments.

From his custom Tiffany & Co. crown of thorns for a Glastonbury Festival set to his Louis Vuitton Suit by Virgil Abloh for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the rapper knows how to make a statement with his outfits. And that’s exactly what he did while attending a show during Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Couture Week.

The “HUMBLE.” hitmaker showed up to the event in a stylish outfit with several pieces from the French luxury fashion house. He wore a white tweed jacket , black monogrammed jeans, tortoiseshell sunglasses, a cap draped with a Chanel scarf, black thick sole shoes and a looped pearl necklace.

Kendrick Lamar and Lupita Nyong’o attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France.

On his recent track with his cousin Baby Keem called “The Hillbillies,” Lamar says: “I’m best-dressed moving forward.” He’s certainly making good on that proclamation. The jacket, by the way, is currently available for purchase on Chanel’s site .

Also in attendance at the show was Sofia Coppola, Rashida Jones, Margaret Qualley, George Lucas, and Lupita Nyong’o, who appears in the above photo with the rapper. The Black Panther star also wore a Chanel look—a lavender tweet set including a vest and a matching pair of shorts.

The show itself , put on by the house’s creative director Virginie Viard, continued the tweed trend, with models wearing the fabric in various overcoats. The 48 looks combined classic elements along with new ideas such as straw basket bags in different sizes, according to Vogue . The catwalk was made of cobblestones and overlooked the bustling Seine River.

Lamar isn’t only finding success in fashion. Spotify recently revealed through their popular Rap Caviar page that three of his works are among the platform’s 50 most streamed rap albums of all time. DAMN. was listed at number 8, good kid, m.A.A.d. city ranked at 17, and Black Panther The Album: Music From and Inspired By was listed at 23.

