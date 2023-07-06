Open in App
The West Virginia Daily News

Obituary: Betty Ellen White, 88

By WV Daily News,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9fX0_0nI6IHLK00

Betty Ellen White

Betty Ellen White, 88, of Frankford, WV, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Born May 22, 1935, in Frankford, WV, she was the daughter of the late James Roy and Nellie Gray Spencer Decker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Eugene White; and a sister, Carolyn Harris; and nephew, James Paul “Arnold” Hanna.

Betty and Gene spent most of their life in Middlesex, MD, raising their family and working. Following retirement, they moved back to Frankford to spend their retirement years.

Survivors are her children, Donald White of Middle River, MD, Ronald White (Michelle) of Middle River, MD, and Carol Lynn Fogus of Frankford, WV; brother, Michael Decker of Frankford, WV; and sister, Shelby Hanna of Frankford, WV; grandchildren, Casey Bragg (Ron), Jennifer White (Kevin), Tessa Fogus (Randy Short Jr.); great-grandchildren, Laila, Mia, and Devin Bragg, Sage, Cooper, and Henry Short; special niece, Julie Erskine; and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, WV, with Pastor Sam McClung officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service in the Rosewood Mausoleum, Lewisburg, WV.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

The post Obituary: Betty Ellen White, 88 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Update: Missing mother and daughter found safe in Virginia
Monterey, VA3 days ago
Friends of Charity Auto Fair returns
Beaver, WV1 day ago
Faith Family Health Prompt Care hosts Grand Opening event
Princeton, WV3 days ago
Mercer County Commission approves $50,000 for Princeton Baseball Association
Princeton, WV1 day ago
Parts of Oak Hill without power due to vehicle accident
Oak Hill, WV1 day ago
$50,000 Powerball winner in Raleigh County
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens announce: The Ribbon Cutting for the Campground New Addition
Surveyor, WV2 days ago
Mercer County’s demolition grant progress and future housing plans
Bluefield, WV21 hours ago
Farmers Market at Beckley Intermodal Gateway to open next week
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Public Comment Hearing in Princeton on Appalachian Power Fuel Cost Cases
Princeton, WV3 days ago
Summers County Courthouse news July 5 – 11
Hinton, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy