Obituary: Betty Ellen White, 88

Betty Ellen White

Betty Ellen White, 88, of Frankford, WV, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Born May 22, 1935, in Frankford, WV, she was the daughter of the late James Roy and Nellie Gray Spencer Decker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Eugene White; and a sister, Carolyn Harris; and nephew, James Paul “Arnold” Hanna.

Betty and Gene spent most of their life in Middlesex, MD, raising their family and working. Following retirement, they moved back to Frankford to spend their retirement years.

Survivors are her children, Donald White of Middle River, MD, Ronald White (Michelle) of Middle River, MD, and Carol Lynn Fogus of Frankford, WV; brother, Michael Decker of Frankford, WV; and sister, Shelby Hanna of Frankford, WV; grandchildren, Casey Bragg (Ron), Jennifer White (Kevin), Tessa Fogus (Randy Short Jr.); great-grandchildren, Laila, Mia, and Devin Bragg, Sage, Cooper, and Henry Short; special niece, Julie Erskine; and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, WV, with Pastor Sam McClung officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service in the Rosewood Mausoleum, Lewisburg, WV.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

