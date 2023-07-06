Taylor Swift fan goes into labor during Ohio ‘Eras’ tour stop

Never in her “Wildest Dreams” did this new mom think this would happen.

A Taylor Swift fan revealed that she went into labor just as the “Cornelia Street” singer finished a concert in Ohio, even though the new mom’s due date was still a few weeks away.

“We were just happy we could get down there and go, hoping that I would be able to make it, and luckily was able to make it for the most part,” Tori Hedges, 28, told WKRC .

Hedges revealed that she, her mother and her friend were sitting behind the stage at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium and were descending the ramp to leave when her water broke.

“It was literally not even 20 minutes after she got off the stage when we were leaving, going down the ramp,” explained Hedges. “That’s when I was like, ‘I think, I think I got to go to the bathroom.’”

“When my friend realized what was happening, she started freaking out and grabbed whoever the first person she could find outside of the bathroom,” continued the new mom.

That person turned out to be fellow “Swiftie” Niko Lacobucci, who ended up calling 911.

“She came right up to me and said, ‘My friend’s water just broke,’” said the flummoxed Lacobucci. “She goes, ‘Should we call 911?’ and I said, ‘I already did. How do you think you’re going to get out of here with all of these people?”

“‘They’re just going to open up and let you drive right through?’ ‘With an ambulance, they will,’” added Lacobucci.

Despite the situation, Lacobucci was able to snap a picture of Hedges telling her husband about the impending birth of their child.

Hedges, who grew up listening to the country-turned-pop singer, said that the tour holds an even more special place in her heart.

At long last, an ambulance arrived on the scene and spirited the mom-to-be to a hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy in “Style” an hour later.

“I didn’t even know her name, that was the funny part. I had to ask her name in a text,” laughed Lacobucci, who added the pair still keep in contact, with the new mom keeping her supplied with pictures of the newborn.

“Being able to experience it, and going back to the debut Taylor days and being able to relive that was very awesome,” said Lacobucci.

“People say that I started my new era as being a new mom,” giggled Hedges. “Leaving the Eras Tour and going into my new one.”