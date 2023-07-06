Drug house busted, squatters removed

A fentanyl drug house has been busted and the property secured by a team comprised of the Del Norte Sheriff, Del Norte County Code Enforcement and by RE/MAX Coastal Redwoods Real Estate, DDR Cleaning and Hauling and fed-up, resolute neighbors who refused to allow their homes on 9th St., J and K streets to be victimized. Residents made numerous complaint calls to law enforcement. The neighbors’ involvement apparently worked.

1030 K street was originally owned by the Kurtz family and is currently in foreclosure after the husband and wife both passed away. Without changing official ownership, a Kurtz family member took over management and that’s when matters worsened.

The now-vacant property was occupied by squatters, led by Roxanne Hamilton who produced a lease which was deemed a forgery, according to law enforcement and a Kurtz family member.

Hamilton has been charged with attempting to bring two ounces of fentanyl, concealed in a body cavity, into the Del Norte County Jail, a felony, on April 25. Hamilton listed her address as 1030 K St.

A search warrant was secured, and the K-9 unit was dispatched to K St, where additional fentanyl was discovered. Hamilton was arrested and had been detained in jail, but was released on bond June 21.

Two weeks ago, code enforcement entered the property with another warrant. All occupants were ordered to vacate the property, immediately. Two vehicles, one under heavy brush, were removed by code enforcement staff. 1030 K St windows were boarded up, the water had been disconnected several weeks earlier and power was also disengaged, by the Kurtz family member managing the property.

DDR Cleaning and Hauling was contracted to remove all trash and debris about and within the property.

Neighbors on both J, K and 9th streets were relentless in bringing their concerns to law enforcement.

Two individuals who refused to allow their neighborhood to be overtaken by squatters, drug abusers and drug dealers were John Wood and Donna Westfall. Alleged threats and an actual vandalism against Wood has been reported to both Crescent City police and the Del Norte County sheriff.

Rose and Dan Peasley of the RE/MAX office installed night security illumination and cameras. The tape revealed ongoing alleged drug trafficking and several apparently passed out drug users lying about in the rear parking lot of the RE/MAX office building. On each and every instance of unlawful activity, the Peasleys called the police and sheriff’s office.

John Wood stated, “Drug dealers and squatters are not welcome in our neighborhood. We will not allow our neighbors to deteriorate. The squeaky wheel does get the grease.”

The district attorney has yet to set an arraignment date for suspect Roxanne Hamilton.