Harbor District responds to decision

The Crescent City Harbor District has received and reviewed the arbitrator’s decision in the Fashion Blacksmith case. CCHD will obtain the required permitting to dredge the area in front of Fashion Blacksmith as soon as possible which we hope to have completed in advance of the deadline set by the arbitration panel.

In 2021, CCHD engaged professional dredge permitting consultants and is actively engaged in the sampling, testing, and permitting process as required by the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, the US Army Corps of Engineers, US Fish and Wildlife, Cal Fish and Wildlife, National Marine Fisheries Service, and the California Coastal Commission and in communication with staff from these agencies weekly.

We remain fully committed to the successful future of the Crescent City Harbor, our lessees, our commercial fishermen, and our harbor patrons.