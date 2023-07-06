Open in App
Isaiah Campbell set to make MLB debut Thursday

By Derek Oxford,

8 days ago

Yet another former Arkansas Razorback will find his way onto a Major League Baseball diamond.

The Seattle Mariners announced they were calling up former right-hander Isaiah Campbell late Wednesday.

Campbell was impressive in his stint with the Travelers this season, and should make an immediate impact on the Mariners’ staff.

It was originally announced that he would start, but George Kirby is now getting the ball.

According to HogFlashbacks, Campbell will become the 64th Razorback to play in the Major Leagues.

Seattle will play at Houston at 7:10 p.m. this evening.

Campbell was nothing short of spectacular during his final season at Arkansas, going 12-1 with a 2.13 ERA, striking out 125 batters and only walking 22.

He helped lead the Razorbacks to the College World Series, where they fell to Florida State and Texas Tech in consecutive one-run defeats.

