MLB best bets, 3 strikeout props for 7/6: You'll want to jump on this Eovaldi prop

Jun 15, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A 3-0 sweep Monday and a 2-0 mark with a rainout Wednesday gives us a 5-0 start to the week in strikeout props. Let's keep it rolling with my three favorite K props for Thursday's MLB slate.

Lance Lynn over 6.5 Ks (-120 FanDuel)

I went with Lance Lynn's over yesterday but didn't get to see it through because of a rain cancellation, so let's run it back Thursday. Lynn ranks seventh in the league in strikeouts per nine innings this season (10.88), and he's recorded 30 Ks over his last three starts. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have averaged 9.1 strikeouts per game over the last two weeks.

Cristopher Sanchez over 3.5 Ks (-140 DraftKings)

Cristopher Sanchez has performed admirably as the Philadelphia Phillies' fifth starter of late. In four starts this season, the left-hander has given up just seven earned runs and has gone over 3.5 Ks in all four. Coming off his longest outing of the season, Sanchez will be trusted to go at least five innings Thursday. I think he hits this over once again.

Nathan Eovaldi over 4.5 Ks (-150 DK)

I don't get why this number is 4.5. Nathan Eovaldi has gone over this total in 15 of his 17 starts this season, and he doesn't have a single game with fewer than four strikeouts. The Boston Red Sox have also recorded the most strikeouts per game (10.2) in MLB over the last 15 days. I'm fine paying the juice on an incorrect number, and that's what we have here.