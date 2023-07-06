Open in App
HOLAUSA

Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella ride horses in Spain

By Maria Loreto,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eA0s_0nI6GB7O00

Ivanka Trump is continuing her Europe trip with a stop in Spain. Accompanied by her family, Ivanka has been photographed in places like Ibiza, enjoying herself in beaches and yachts with some of the most famous people in the world. This past week, she and her daughter Arabella were photographed on a horseback ride in Ojen, Spain, at Julio Iglesias ’ stunning ranch.

RELATED:

Ivanka Trump embraces her ‘surfer girl’ persona

Ivanka Trump parties in Spain behind David Guetta’s DJ booth

Ivanka Trump hangs out with David Guetta on a yacht in Ibiza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpteI_0nI6GB7O00
Ivanka and Arabella GrosbyGroup

Photographs show Ivanka and Arabella wearing a horseback riding attire with all of the proper elements. They’re wearing black helmets, vests, and boots, with white shirts underneath. While Ivanka opted for black pants, Arabella wore white ones. They’re both atop of white horses, and were photographed in different parts of the property.

According to our sister publication HOLA! , Ivanka and family were staying for a couple days in Julio Iglesias ranch, which is called Cuatro Lunas and is located near Marbella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwjmN_0nI6GB7O00
Ivanka Trump GrosbyGroup

Ivanka, Julio Iglesias, and his wife Miranda Rijnsburger have established a friendship that dates back years. They’re neighbors on Indian Creek, the Miami area where they live, and have bought properties off of eachother, with Ivanka and Jared Kushner purchasing two properties that were previously owned by Iglesias and Rijnsburger.

Last year, Ivanka and Rijnsburger were photographed with their daughters spending some time together at a private sports club in Miami, showing that they see eachother relatively often.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ivanka Trump takes Jared Kushner and 3 kids to NJ diner for Father’s Day
Bridgewater, NJ25 days ago
Jennifer Aniston Looks Unrecognizable as She Attempts to Stay Under the Radar in L.A.
West Hollywood, CA15 days ago
Robert De Niro Wraps Arm Around Daughter Drena At Grandson’s Funeral: Photos
New York City, NY5 days ago
The Heartbreaking Last Meal Curtis Stone And His Wife Shared Before The Pandemic Lockdown - Exclusive
New York City, NY11 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Tom Brady spotted ‘getting close with model Emily Ratajkowski’ at Michael Rubin’s white party
Bridgehampton, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy