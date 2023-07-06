Ivanka Trump and her daughter Arabella ride horses in Spain

Ivanka Trump is continuing her Europe trip with a stop in Spain. Accompanied by her family, Ivanka has been photographed in places like Ibiza, enjoying herself in beaches and yachts with some of the most famous people in the world. This past week, she and her daughter Arabella were photographed on a horseback ride in Ojen, Spain, at Julio Iglesias ’ stunning ranch.

Ivanka and Arabella GrosbyGroup

Photographs show Ivanka and Arabella wearing a horseback riding attire with all of the proper elements. They’re wearing black helmets, vests, and boots, with white shirts underneath. While Ivanka opted for black pants, Arabella wore white ones. They’re both atop of white horses, and were photographed in different parts of the property.

According to our sister publication HOLA! , Ivanka and family were staying for a couple days in Julio Iglesias ranch, which is called Cuatro Lunas and is located near Marbella.

Ivanka Trump GrosbyGroup

Ivanka, Julio Iglesias, and his wife Miranda Rijnsburger have established a friendship that dates back years. They’re neighbors on Indian Creek, the Miami area where they live, and have bought properties off of eachother, with Ivanka and Jared Kushner purchasing two properties that were previously owned by Iglesias and Rijnsburger.

Last year, Ivanka and Rijnsburger were photographed with their daughters spending some time together at a private sports club in Miami, showing that they see eachother relatively often.