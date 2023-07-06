Auburn Hills’ Stellantis Debuts New Battery Electric Vehicle Platform

Stellantis in Auburn Hills has unveiled the company’s future in the form of its new STLA Medium global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)-by-design platform that features a range of 435 miles, energy efficiency, embedded power, and charging power.

The STLA Medium platform was engineered to offer drivers long range combined with designed-in flexibility to host a variety of vehicles and propulsion configurations ­— the C- and D-segments, which accounted for 35 million sales in 2022 — nearly half the 78.5 million vehicles sold globally that year.

Today, Stellantis brands offer 26 vehicle nameplates in those segments on a variety of platforms. Up to 2 million vehicles per year can be built on the STLA Medium platform in several plants across the world, starting in Europe this year.

“What we see today is the product of just over two years of no-compromise innovation to deliver clean, safe, and affordable mobility, supported by our €30 billion investment in electrification and software through 2025,” says Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “The STLA Medium platform demonstrates the power of the global Stellantis technical community, delivering products that are hyper-focused on our customers and rewriting long-held assumptions of transportation as we drive for carbon net zero by 2038.”

STLA Medium is the first of four global BEV platforms that were outlined on EV Day 2021. These platforms are meant to underpin the company’s future products and are key to achieving the targets of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, including reaching a 100 percent passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and a 50 percent passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030.

Dare Forward 2030 is led by deep emission cuts to slash CO2 in half by 2030, benchmarking the 2021 metrics, and achieve carbon net zero by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions.

The BEV-by-design STLA Medium platform delivers a range of more than 435 miles with a performance pack, while a standard pack is rated at more than 310 miles on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). With a useful energy up to 98 kilowatt-hours (kWh), STLA Medium was created to be the best in class in embedded energy between the wheels.

STLA Medium, which uses a 400-volt electric architecture, will deliver what is meant to be best-in-class energy efficiency and charging time and connectivity to a charging and services ecosystem. Depending on the application, consumption can be less than 14 kWh per 62 miles (100 km), which should be best in class in energy efficiency. Owners will be able to take their battery from 20 percent to 80 percent charge in 27 minutes, a rate of 2.4 kWh per minute.

Vehicles based on STLA Medium will be sold globally and be available with front-drive propulsion or all-wheel drive with the addition of a second electric drive module at the rear, with BEV power output range from 160 to 285 kW.

Body styles will include passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs. The flexibility of STLA Medium platform allows Stellantis designers to create vehicles with:

A wheelbase that can range between 2,700-2,900 millimeters.

An overall length range of 4.3-4.9 meters.

Ground clearance of more than 220 mm to ensure off-road capability and performance.

Wheels up to 750 mm in diameter, a key attribute for the platform design.

Stellantis says its engineering and manufacturing experts focused on making installation of the modular, high-energy density single-layer battery pack at the assembly plant as efficient as possible, maximizing space inside the vehicle and improving ride and handling with a low center of gravity.

Platform components, such as the cabin heating/cooling system, steering, braking assist, and propulsion are designed to minimize energy consumption. Those designs combined with extensive use of lightweight and rigid materials should optimize vehicle range and deliver a good ride and handling performance.

STLA Medium will deliver what should be best-in-class battery packaging cost that should also enhance production volumes. The perimeter dimensions of the battery pack are constant among the stored energy options, with common tray and cooling designs.

The STLA platform family comes in small, medium, and large frames is engineered to be future proof, this is modular and inherently flexible in wheelbase, width, overhang, ride height, and suspension design. The capabilities and performance of STLA-based vehicles can be adapted and improved over the years with the implementation of the STLA Brain architecture, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive platforms — enabling over-the-air updates to software and enhanced hardware.

The engineered-in flexibility includes propulsion — front-drive, rear-drive, all-wheel drive and multi-energy — are covered by a family of three, scalable electric drive modules (EDMs).

The platforms are designed with provisions for future battery chemistries, including nickel- and cobalt-free and solid-state batteries. This enables Stellantis brands to tailor vehicle capabilities for the ideal balance of cost and performance.

