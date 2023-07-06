Detroit Tigers and Upper Deck Golf Offer Tee Times in Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers and Upper Deck Golf have announced that tee times will be available for bookings to the general public for a one-of-a-kind golf event inside Comerica Park.

The event, which will take place this fall, gives fans an exclusive opportunity to play a round of golf inside the ballpark.

Participants will tee off from the upper level of Comerica Park, with custom greens on the field. Fans will enjoy live music, along with food and beverage specials, in addition to golf challenges at multiple locations throughout the ballpark.

The event will take place over three consecutive days this fall sometime after the Tigers last game of the regular season against the Cleveland Guardians on Sun., Oct 1. Upper Deck Golf will offer tee times as early as 7:00 a.m., and as late as 9:00 p.m., on those days, with booking required in advance.

There are two packages available (pricing not yet available). The standard tee time offers a round of golf inside Comerica Park, a set of 18 complimentary golf balls to be played along the course, access to a clubhouse bar with golfing challenges, and special stadium access.

In addition to those offerings, VIP tee times include extra golf balls (mulligans), free entry to a driving challenge (drivers will be provided), a chipping challenge, a putting challenge, and complimentary food and beverage items.

Standard golf clubs will be available for players to use at each tee box. While guests are welcome to bring their own clubs (SW thru 8 Iron only), no drivers or fairway metals are allowed at Upper Deck Golf events, for safety purposes.

Each hole will range from 75 yards to 150 yards, and adjusted slope distances will be provided at each hole. Winners will receive Tigers game tickets and special prizes.

Upper Deck Golf is available at multiple stadiums and ballparks, including Wrigley Field in Chicago, PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Target Field in Minneapolis, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Coors Field in Denver, and Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, among others.

Tee times are limited and expected to sell out quickly. Registration for tee times will open in early-September, but fans can register now for Early Access to tee times here .

