Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
DBusiness Magazine
Stryker Launches First Fully Autonomous Surgical Guidance System
By Tim Keenan,
8 days ago
Kalamazoo-based medical technology company Stryker has launched its Ortho Q Guidance system, the industry’s first fully autonomous system that is controlled by the surgeon from the sterile field.
The system combines new optical tracking options via a redesigned, state-of-the-art camera with sophisticated algorithms of the new software to deliver additional surgical planning and guidance capabilities.
The result, according to the company, is a system that enhances procedural speed and efficiency through a smart, streamlined workflow.
“Ortho Q was designed specifically for our orthopedic customers and is the culmination of a multiyear collaboration between teams in India, Germany, and the United States,” says Bill Scott, vice president and general manager of Stryker’s orthopedic instruments business. “This platform builds a foundation for the future of orthopedic surgical capability.”
Ortho Q Guidance system features include:
Robotics-ready platform includes dual PCs and a quick-refresh camera.
Implant agnostic software allows surgeons to use implant of choice, enabling facilities the ability to meet the needs of the entire service line in one platform.
Comments / 0