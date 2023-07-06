Stryker Launches First Fully Autonomous Surgical Guidance System

Kalamazoo-based medical technology company Stryker has launched its Ortho Q Guidance system, the industry’s first fully autonomous system that is controlled by the surgeon from the sterile field.

The system combines new optical tracking options via a redesigned, state-of-the-art camera with sophisticated algorithms of the new software to deliver additional surgical planning and guidance capabilities.

The result, according to the company, is a system that enhances procedural speed and efficiency through a smart, streamlined workflow.

“Ortho Q was designed specifically for our orthopedic customers and is the culmination of a multiyear collaboration between teams in India, Germany, and the United States,” says Bill Scott, vice president and general manager of Stryker’s orthopedic instruments business. “This platform builds a foundation for the future of orthopedic surgical capability.”

Ortho Q Guidance system features include:

Robotics-ready platform includes dual PCs and a quick-refresh camera.

Implant agnostic software allows surgeons to use implant of choice, enabling facilities the ability to meet the needs of the entire service line in one platform.

Triathlon implant dedicated software provides surgeons additional clinical feedback.

Small footprint allows for use in the operating room and the ASC setting.

