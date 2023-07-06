Open in App
DBusiness Magazine

Stryker Launches First Fully Autonomous Surgical Guidance System

By Tim Keenan,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRSBd_0nI6Ebwa00
Stryker’s new Ortho Q Guidance system combines new optical tracking options via a redesigned, state-of-the-art camera with sophisticated algorithms to deliver additional surgical planning and guidance capabilities. // Photo courtesy of Stryker

Kalamazoo-based medical technology company Stryker has launched its Ortho Q Guidance system, the industry’s first fully autonomous system that is controlled by the surgeon from the sterile field.

The system combines new optical tracking options via a redesigned, state-of-the-art camera with sophisticated algorithms of the new software to deliver additional surgical planning and guidance capabilities.

The result, according to the company, is a system that enhances procedural speed and efficiency through a smart, streamlined workflow.

“Ortho Q was designed specifically for our orthopedic customers and is the culmination of a multiyear collaboration between teams in India, Germany, and the United States,” says Bill Scott, vice president and general manager of Stryker’s orthopedic instruments business. “This platform builds a foundation for the future of orthopedic surgical capability.”

Ortho Q Guidance system features include:

  • Robotics-ready platform includes dual PCs and a quick-refresh camera.
  • Implant agnostic software allows surgeons to use implant of choice, enabling facilities the ability to meet the needs of the entire service line in one platform.
  • Triathlon implant dedicated software provides surgeons additional clinical feedback.
  • Small footprint allows for use in the operating room and the ASC setting.

For more information, visit here .

