TBT 2023: Who are the new Xavier basketball alumni joining Zip 'Em Up?

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) returns to Cintas Center later this month with Zip 'Em Up, Xavier's alumni team, set to take the court with several former key players.

The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all, single-elimination tournament with $1 million going to the victor, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer. The 2023 tournament will feature an event-record 75 players with NBA experience and 34 college alumni teams.

Xavier is one of the eight regional sites to kickoff the tournament from July 21-24. One team from each region will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held in Wichita, Wheeling, Dayton and Louisville. The championship round will be held in Philadelphia.

Last year, Zip 'Em Up lost to Florida TNT in the regional final at Xavier. Twelve of this year's 13 players on Zip 'Em Up played for the Musketeers. Here are the newcomers.

Paul Scruggs

Scruggs is Xavier's all-time leader in games played (151), though his final appearance for the Musketeers ended with a torn ACL in the NIT tournament against Florida in 2022.

Scruggs started 117 contests over five seasons with Xavier from 2017-22. He averaged 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. In Xavier history, he ranks fifth in assists (510) and sixth in steals (178).

James Farr

Farr played in 118 games (starting 31) at Xavier during three NCAA Tournament appearances from 2012-16.

Farr averaged 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He led the team in rebounds (7.8) as a senior in 2016 and averaged a career-high 10.7 points a night.

Farr has played professionally overseas since leaving Xavier and currently plays for Steaua Bucharest in Romania.

Remy Abell

Abell finished his career with two seasons at Xavier after starting out at Indiana. The guard started 68 of 71 games with the Musketeers, averaging 7.5 points per game.

Abell had a team-high 13 points along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals in his final game at Xavier, a loss to Wisconsin in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Abell has played overseas since leaving Xavier and most recently played for Keravnos B.C.

Travis Taylor

Taylor, who started his career at Monmouth, primarily came off the bench during Xavier's run to the Sweet 16 in 2012. Taylor then averaged 11.9 points and led the Atlantic 10 in rebounds in his final season at Xavier in 2013.

Taylor plays professionally for the Bakken Bears in Denmark.

J.D. Weatherspoon

A Columbus native, Weatherspoon is Zip 'Em Up's only player who didn't suit up for Xavier.

Weatherspoon played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Toledo for two years (2013-15). For his career, he averaged 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He is currently playing basketball overseas.

Zip 'Em Up's full roster includes more Xavier fan favorites

Those five newcomers join a slew of Xavier products with TBT experience. Trevon Bluiett, the No. 2 scorer in Xavier history, along with Semaj Christon, Mark Lyons, Karem Kanter, Nate Johnson, Kaiser Gates, Dee Davis and J.P. Macura, round out the roster.

Zip 'Em Up is coached by former Xavier assistant Rick Carter.

Crosstown Shootout in July?

Zip 'Em Up plays Georgia Kingz in the first round of the TBT on July 21. The University of Cincinnati's alumni team, Nasty Nati, opens with The Money Team on the same day.

If both teams advance, Cintas Center would host an alumni version of the Crosstown Shootout in the regional final.

The Xavier alumni's team name comes from Tu Holloway, who used the phrase "zip 'em up" following the 2011 Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown that ended with a brawl between the two teams.