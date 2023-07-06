Christmas Tree Shops to close nationwide, including these Ohio, NKY stores

Christmas Tree Shops, the outdoor furniture and seasonal decor store, is closing its doors nationwide.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, the Massachusetts-based retail chain will soon close all of its stores unless it can find a last-minute buyer, USA TODAY reports. According to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, Christmas Tree Shops will liquidate more than 70 stores across 20 states after defaulting on a $45 million loan due to worsening revenues.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy in March, purchased Christmas Tree Shops in 2003 for $200 million and sold the chain to Handil Holdings, a private company, in 2020.

The company currently has one location in Ohio and one location in Kentucky.

Christmas Tree Shops locations near Greater Cincinnati