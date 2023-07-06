Open in App
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Christmas Tree Shops to close nationwide, including these Ohio, NKY stores

By Haadiza Ogwude and Francisco Guzman, Cincinnati Enquirer,

8 days ago
Christmas Tree Shops, the outdoor furniture and seasonal decor store, is closing its doors nationwide.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, the Massachusetts-based retail chain will soon close all of its stores unless it can find a last-minute buyer, USA TODAY reports. According to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, Christmas Tree Shops will liquidate more than 70 stores across 20 states after defaulting on a $45 million loan due to worsening revenues.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy in March, purchased Christmas Tree Shops in 2003 for $200 million and sold the chain to Handil Holdings, a private company, in 2020.

The company currently has one location in Ohio and one location in Kentucky.

Christmas Tree Shops locations near Greater Cincinnati

  • 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio.
  • 1336 Hansel Ave., Florence, Kentucky.
