Open in App
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati police officer fired for using racial slur loses fight to get her job back

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476Yfo_0nI6DGZE00

The former Cincinnati police officer fired for saying a racial slur will not get her job back, according to a labor arbitration decision issued last week.

On April 5, 2022, Rose Valentino was caught on her own body camera saying, "f---ing n-----s, I f---ing hate them" while stuck in traffic near Western Hills University High School and District 3 police headquarters.

She was alone in her police cruiser with her windows up when she encountered another vehicle blocking an exit, according to the report. She turned on her cruiser's lights and sirens. This automatically turned on her body-worn camera. She said a student also flipped her off while she was trying to get the other car to move.

After reviewing what happened, Chief Teresa Theetge fired her in August. The chief said Valentino's "ready use of the racial slur" tarnished her ability to work with any community member.

Valentino was among a string of officers in recent years caught using slurs on duty. She is the only one to be fired as a result. She filed a grievance seeking reinstatement arguing, in part, that she was being punished differently for the same infraction.

The arbitrators disagreed. They said others used the slur in an "off-the-cuff" way, at worst directing it at an individual.

"(Valentino) was not terminated for use of a racial slur only," the arbitrators' decision read. "She wasdischarged for using a slur while voicing hatred in a profanity-laden tirade against an entire community she had a duty and responsibility to protect."

The arbitrators called her comments a "vituperative denunciation of an entire race."

Dan Hils, Cincinnati's police union president, disagrees with the decision.

"I should have known that the fix was in when the city introduced Joe Mallory, NAACP president, as their star witness in the arbitration case," Hils said. "When Mr. Mallory hinted to the arbitrators there would be trouble if Ms. Valentino was given her job back, I am certain they felt intimidated."

Mallory said it is simply untrue that he threatened to promote any unrest.

"What Rose Valentino said was indefensible," Mallory said. "She would have been a walking liability. If she ever had contact with a Black person, her credibility would have been called into question."

Mallory acknowledged that police work is hard but said Valentino being triggered by something like that "points to a deeper issue."

The arbitrators also said that despite Valentino's apparent stress and mental health trouble, the police department has made several programs and services available to officers to address this. The decision states that Valentino did not take advantage of these until after the incident.

The arbitrators also addressed the disciplinary matrix used by the Cincinnati Police Department.

The first police captain to review Valentino's case recommended she be suspended for five to seven days and undergo additional training, which is in line with the recommendation in the matrix. Chief Theetge overruled this decision saying Valentino had violated the community's trust and that Valentino had prior disciplinary problems.

The arbitrators agreed with the chief saying she can discipline officers beyond what the matrix allows as it serves only as a guide.

The police union also argued Valentino was wrongfully punished on the basis of public opinion, but the arbitrators said "public perceptions and public interest are relevant" and can be a factor in discipline.

Hils questioned what impact this might have on officers choosing Cincinnati as a place to work.

"The arbiters are admitting, in a sense, that public reaction and/or potential mob rule will affect their decisions here and in the future," he said. "This acknowledgment is something police officers should consider when deciding which community to serve in their profession."

The arbitration decision can be challenged in court under narrow circumstances, but Hils said the arbitration is binding and there is no current challenge in court.

"If she had gotten her job back, it would have been a slap in the face to the city of Cincinnati and it would have put a dark cloud over the integrity of the police department," Mallory said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police officer fired for using racial slur loses fight to get her job back

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Police: Man shot while allegedly attempting to steal a lawnmower in West Price Hill
Cincinnati, OH6 hours ago
Court docs: Woman charged for pepper-spraying her mom while baby was nearby
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
9-year-old girl dead after Ohio drive-by shooting
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Multiple juveniles questioned after Dayton intersection shootings
Dayton, OH1 day ago
New information revealed about shooting deaths of three Clermont County brothers
New Richmond, OH22 hours ago
Police: Father stabbed in the neck by son while driving in Anderson Township
Anderson Township, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati: 8 Year Old Killed In Drive By Shooting
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
8-Year-Old Killed in Silverton Drive-By Shooting Identified
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Fourth defendant sentenced in deadly shooting at fake gender reveal party
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
PD: Man shot in stomach during attempted robbery in Westwood
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Coroner: Man shot, killed in Tuesday afternoon West End shooting identified
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Body found in Cincinnati street, death investigation underway
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Court docs: Man charged after allegedly stabbing victim in face
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Middletown bar shooting: Suspect given bond, another suspect still sought
Middletown, OH3 days ago
Cincinnati police looking for missing man
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Price Hill residents, employees say around 30 cars broken into over the weekend
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Bond set at over $1M for man arrested for cold case murder in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Teen arrested after admitting to accidentally shooting 16-year-old, police say
Hamilton, OH4 days ago
School community mourns loss of beloved teacher
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati’s hospital among first in U.S. to add ‘angel suite’ for grieving parents
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
5 Finest Cincinnati Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Man identified after human remains found Sunday in Warren County
Franklin, OH3 days ago
2 Ohio Cities Named Among The Top 100 Places To Live In The US In 2023
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Second set of human remains found in Great Miami River identified
Franklin, OH4 days ago
Two lanes is blocked on I-75 near Saint Bernard due to a vehicle on fire
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Man wins million dollars in matter of minutes at Beavercreek bowling alley
Beavercreek, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy