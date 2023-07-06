Open in App
TheDailyBeast

British Airways Passenger Stabbed With Broken Bottle During In-Flight Chaos

By Chris Hippensteel,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFz1a_0nI6CuXZ00
Tayfun CoSkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A rowdy British Airways flight reportedly descended into violence when a passenger broke a bottle and stabbed another passenger—and some on board are blaming the airline for letting it happen. The Daily Mail reported that passengers observed a group of men on the plane, which was bound for the Caribbean island of St. Lucia on Sunday, drinking heavily and harassing women on board. But the party atmosphere turned dark when an argument erupted and ended with one of the unruly passengers allegedly smashing a bottle and wielding it against another. A spokesperson for police in St. Lucia said authorities are looking into the incident, but passengers have already placed some of the blame on British Airways for supplying the men with alcohol and not intervening earlier, the Mail reported. “We’re shocked that anyone would act in this way and are grateful to our highly trained cabin crew and the customers who supported them in handling this difficult incident,” the airline said in a statement.

Read it at Daily Mail

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-NFL Player Stanley Wilson Jr.’s Cause of Death Revealed
Detroit, MI5 hours ago
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Actress Rosanna Arquette Crashed Into Malibu Shopping Center: Cops
Malibu, CA11 hours ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
A Gigantic Fart Derailed RFK Jr.’s NYC Press Dinner: Report
New York City, NY1 day ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
More guns, drugs and cash seized by the SAPD in early July
Santa Ana, CA4 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy