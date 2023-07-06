British Airways Passenger Stabbed With Broken Bottle During In-Flight Chaos

Tayfun CoSkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A rowdy British Airways flight reportedly descended into violence when a passenger broke a bottle and stabbed another passenger—and some on board are blaming the airline for letting it happen. The Daily Mail reported that passengers observed a group of men on the plane, which was bound for the Caribbean island of St. Lucia on Sunday, drinking heavily and harassing women on board. But the party atmosphere turned dark when an argument erupted and ended with one of the unruly passengers allegedly smashing a bottle and wielding it against another. A spokesperson for police in St. Lucia said authorities are looking into the incident, but passengers have already placed some of the blame on British Airways for supplying the men with alcohol and not intervening earlier, the Mail reported. “We’re shocked that anyone would act in this way and are grateful to our highly trained cabin crew and the customers who supported them in handling this difficult incident,” the airline said in a statement.

Read it at Daily Mail