Slop House: Thomas, Richardson's Impact on Racial Progress in 1980s Arkansas
By Kent Smith,
8 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In the midst of a taping of the Slop House podcast, discussion drifted toward Greg Thomas, the first African American quarterback in Arkansas history and the challenges he faced while Razorback coach Ken Hatfield tried to learn how to handle managing a player stuck in the midst of such racial tension.
Kent Smith and Andy Hodges, two allHogs reporters, then put things in perspective for how this set the stage for Quinn Grovey, how he was viewed differently depending upon generation, and the things Arkansas basketball coach Nolan Richardson faced around that same time . Plus, hear a strongly passionate take from Hodges regarding his thoughts on the letters he saw written to Thomas at the time and the fans who wrote them . It's truly a must-watch moment .
Hearing the observations of what went on through the eyes of two men from very different generations shows how incredible of an impact Thomas and Richardson had on race relations in Arkansas .
