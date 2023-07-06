Open in App
Daily Voice

Firefighters Face Exploding Fireworks While Battling Blaze At Cortlandt Home

By Ben Crnic,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZdaQ_0nI6CkxX00
A fire at a residence on Croton Lake Road in Cortlandt posed a threat to firefighters when fireworks began exploding inside the home. Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department

The fire happened at a residence in southern Cortlandt on Croton Lake Road on Wednesday, July 5 just after 3:30 p.m., according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Once crews arrived at the home, they quickly began putting out the flames, which were centered in the residence's garage underneath the living area. Firefighters were also able to rescue the homeowner's cats that had been trapped in the building.

While making the initial push into the home though, conditions became more dire when several fireworks began exploding, causing a large blast that knocked some firefighters down.

After regrouping, crews continued their advance into the home. At this point, a second alarm was transmitted when the intense heat and concerns about the home's remote location and additional fireworks blasts became too much.

The response ultimately took several hours, and all crews left the area at 6:15 p.m.

Two firefighters were evaluated by emergency responders, including one who was taken to a hospital for a cut on their face. The other firefighter declined medical treatment.

Additionally, a neighbor was also evaluated for potential heat exhaustion.

After an investigation was conducted by the Westchester County Cause and Origin Team, the cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental electrical malfunction.

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fatal Crash: Road Closure Alert In Hudson Valley
West Nyack, NY5 hours ago
Man ID'd Following Deadly Crash On Route 202: PA State Police
East Whiteland Township, PA4 hours ago
Police: West Milford Driver Was DWI When She Slammed Into SUV Driven By Sparta Man, 71
West Milford, NJ1 day ago
Man Nabbed For Running Light, Hitting Car Before Driving Away In Yorktown: Police
Yorktown, NY1 day ago
South Jersey Woman Loses Everything Including Dog In July 4 House Fire
Southampton Township, NJ2 days ago
Mall Kidnapper Arrested, 2nd Suspect Sought: Abington Police
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Debris Spill Closes Route 35 In Aberdeen
Aberdeen Township, NJ2 hours ago
McDonald's Robbery Suspects Arrested On Jersey Shore: Police
Aberdeen Township, NJ4 hours ago
Drop A DIME: Gang Burglarizing Vehicles At Rest Stops Along NJ Turnpike, State Police Seek Help
Ridgefield, NJ8 hours ago
Seen Her? 15-Year-Old Dover Girl Reported Missing
Dover, NY2 hours ago
Car Flips On I-287 Somerset County
Bedminster Township, NJ1 day ago
Motorcyclist Dies Following Tractor-Trailer Crash: Cumberland Co. Coroner
Mount Holly Springs, PA2 days ago
Fiery Crash Shuts Down Rt. 80 In Mount Olive (Developing)
Mount Olive Township, NJ2 days ago
Ocean County Mom Pleads Guilty In Fentanyl Death Of Her Toddler: Prosecutor
Lacey Township, NJ23 hours ago
Trenton Woman Sentenced In Crash That Killed Police Officer: Prosecutor
Trenton, NJ3 hours ago
Gunpoint Kidnapping Victim Saved By Bank Tellers In Delco: Police
Marple Township, PA2 days ago
Crash Closes Route 33 In Manalapan
Manalapan Township, NJ2 days ago
Uncle, Nephew Get Lengthy Sentences For Robbery-Turned-Fatal Shooting On Jersey Shore
Eatontown, NJ1 day ago
3 Mass Communities Named Among 10 Safest In Country, Study Says
Lexington, MA2 hours ago
'Forever In Our Hearts:' South Jersey Football Coach, Dad Of 2 Dies In Motorcycle Accident, 30
Winslow Township, NJ2 days ago
Trio Of Mass Hotels Named Among Top 100 World Wide, New Report Says
Boston, MA4 hours ago
New Jersey Corrections Officer Indicted for Official Misconduct Following Altercation with Resident
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 days ago
Maryland Lottery Player 'Almost Had A Baby On The Floor' Over $100K Win
Indian Head, MD1 hour ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy