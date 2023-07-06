Open in App
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Manor Teen ID'd As Person Who Jumped From Bear Mountain Bridge

By Kathy Reakes,

8 days ago
Bear Mountain Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Ahodges7

The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 30.

The boy, age 17, was a resident of Cortlandt Manor, said state police.

His body was recovered by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

State Police said there were no signs of foul play detected at this time.

The Rockland County Medical Examiner assisted at the scene.

