Netflix movies: 10 most-watched from last week

Hot Netflix movies at begin July...
AP
Check out the list of Netflix's
top and most-popular movies
from last week (June 26-July 2) including "The Perfect Find," "Extraction 2," and more:
10. "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical"
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Weeks in top 10:
6 Hours viewed:
4,900,000 Runtime:
2:02 Views:
2,400,000
9. "Nimona"
Nimona Weeks in top 10:
1 Hours viewed:
5,500,000 Runtime:
1:43 Views:
3,200,000
8. "Ghosts of the Abyss"
Ghosts of the Abyss Weeks in top 10:
1 Hours viewed:
4,900,000 Runtime:
1:28 Views:
3,300,000
7. "Sniper: Assassin's End"
Sniper: Assassin's End Weeks in top 10:
1 Hours viewed:
5,400,000 Runtime
: 1:35 Views:
3,400,000
6. "Paw Patrol: The Movie"
Paw Patrol: The Movie Weeks in top 10:
6 Hours viewed:
6,400,000 Runtime:
1:26 Views:
4,500,000
5. "Take Care of Maya"
Weeks in top 10: 2 Hours viewed: 7,900,000 Runtime: 1:44 Views: 4,600,000
4. "Extraction"
Extraction Weeks in top 10:
3 Hours viewed:
11,800,000 Runtime:
1:58 Views:
6,000,000
3. "Run Rabbit Run"
Run Rabbit Run Weeks in top 10:
1 Hours viewed:
14,200,000 Runtime:
1:41 Views:
8,400,000
2. "The Perfect Find"
The Perfect Find Weeks in top 10:
2 Hours viewed:
18,400,000 Runtime:
1:40 Views:
11,000,000
1. "Extraction 2"
Extraction 2 Weeks in top 10:
2 Hours viewed:
36,200,000 Runtime:
2:04 Views:
17,500,000
