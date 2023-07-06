Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Netflix movies: 10 most-watched from last week

By Nick Wojton,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehYtg_0nI6Ca8H00

Hot Netflix movies at begin July...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QWzU_0nI6Ca8H00 AP

Check out the list of Netflix's top and most-popular movies from last week (June 26-July 2) including "The Perfect Find," "Extraction 2," and more:

10. "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lUQa_0nI6Ca8H00 Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Weeks in top 10: 6 Hours viewed: 4,900,000 Runtime: 2:02 Views: 2,400,000

9. "Nimona"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyvBG_0nI6Ca8H00 Nimona

Weeks in top 10: 1 Hours viewed: 5,500,000 Runtime: 1:43 Views: 3,200,000

8. "Ghosts of the Abyss"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGq7W_0nI6Ca8H00 Ghosts of the Abyss

Weeks in top 10: 1 Hours viewed: 4,900,000 Runtime: 1:28 Views: 3,300,000

7. "Sniper: Assassin's End"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCKeE_0nI6Ca8H00 Sniper: Assassin's End

Weeks in top 10: 1 Hours viewed: 5,400,000 Runtime : 1:35 Views: 3,400,000

6. "Paw Patrol: The Movie"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKWIU_0nI6Ca8H00 Paw Patrol: The Movie

Weeks in top 10: 6 Hours viewed: 6,400,000 Runtime: 1:26 Views: 4,500,000

5. "Take Care of Maya"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vw4LC_0nI6Ca8H00 Weeks in top 10: 2 Hours viewed: 7,900,000 Runtime: 1:44 Views: 4,600,000

4. "Extraction"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBiJH_0nI6Ca8H00 Extraction

Weeks in top 10: 3 Hours viewed: 11,800,000 Runtime: 1:58 Views: 6,000,000

3. "Run Rabbit Run"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240e6j_0nI6Ca8H00 Run Rabbit Run

Weeks in top 10: 1 Hours viewed: 14,200,000 Runtime: 1:41 Views: 8,400,000

2. "The Perfect Find"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkKJX_0nI6Ca8H00 The Perfect Find

Weeks in top 10: 2 Hours viewed: 18,400,000 Runtime: 1:40 Views: 11,000,000

1. "Extraction 2"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9aA8_0nI6Ca8H00 Extraction 2

Weeks in top 10: 2 Hours viewed: 36,200,000 Runtime: 2:04 Views: 17,500,000

1

1

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The best outfits from an elegant 2023 ESPYs red carpet, including Patrick Mahomes' sharp suit
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
UFC on ESPN 49 official weigh-in highlights and photo gallery
Las Vegas, NV46 minutes ago
Local Restaurant Closes, Is Sold
Gilbert, AZ11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy