Netflix movies: 10 most-watched from last week

Check out the list of Netflix's top and most-popular movies from last week (June 26-July 2) including "The Perfect Find," "Extraction 2," and more:

10. "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical"

4,900,0002:022,400,000

9. "Nimona"

5,500,0001:433,200,000

8. "Ghosts of the Abyss"

4,900,0001:283,300,000

7. "Sniper: Assassin's End"

5,400,000: 1:353,400,000

6. "Paw Patrol: The Movie"

6,400,0001:264,500,000

5. "Take Care of Maya"

Weeks in top 10: 2 Hours viewed: 7,900,000 Runtime: 1:44 Views: 4,600,000

4. "Extraction"

11,800,0001:586,000,000

3. "Run Rabbit Run"

14,200,0001:418,400,000

2. "The Perfect Find"

18,400,0001:4011,000,000

1. "Extraction 2"

36,200,0002:0417,500,000

