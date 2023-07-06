Open in App
iowa.media

Council signs off on engagement letter for future wastewater treatment facility

By News Desk,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
A nurse from the Air National Guard walked alongside the Taliban to save patients from Kabul
Urbandale, IA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adel Police Report July 3-9
Adel, IA1 day ago
Perry Elementary School test scores rise for third year running
Perry, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy