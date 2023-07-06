Kansas City man sentenced for 2021 kidnapping, murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Kansas City man will spend a total of 46 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Gilberto Gutierrez in 2021.

Wednesday a Jackson County judge sentenced Ahmad R. Herring to life in prison or 30 years in prison for a second-degree murder conviction . Herring will also serve an additional 16 years in prison for a first degree kidnapping, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, on May 11, 2021, Kansas City police filed a missing person report for Gutierrez after his family told officers they had not heard from their father, but bloody clothing of the victim had been found.

On May 17, 2021, police recovered a body, later identified as Gutierrez , wrapped in a tarp near 56th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

Further investigation confirmed Gutierrez died as a result of several stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

During a search of a vehicle associated with Herring, detectives found receipts for drop cloths and bleach. Multiple cellphones were also recovered from the vehicle. Herring’s DNA was also found on a zip tie recovered near the victim.

