Report: Celtics Star Trying to ‘Figure Out a Way’ to Get Damian Lillard to Boston

The trade interest in Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is widespread throughout the league, but his own push to get to the Heat seems to have led to some teams pressing pause on their pursuit. One team that consistently seems to jump back into the conversation for analysts and insiders is the Celtics , and there’s a new wrinkle in the rumblings around their interest now.

As Brian Robb of Mass Live shared, Andscape 's Marc Spears stated on NBA Today that star Boston forward Jayson Tatum is attempting to get Lillard to the Celtics.

"I'm hearing Jayson Tatum is knocking on that door now too to figure out a way to get (Lillard) to come to Boston," Spears said.

The idea behind Lillard in Boston makes a lot of sense on the surface after the team parted with Marcus Smart in a trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. But one looming question is whether there’s any world where the team could make the deal happen without parting with guard Jaylen Brown , which seems unlikely.

Brown is eligible for a supermax contract from the Celtics, but if he signs it, the team cannot trade him for a full year. To this point, the two sides have not agreed on a deal, which leaves the debate open on whether the team could make a play for Lillard focused around Brown.