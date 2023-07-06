Open in App
National media outlet highlights the biggest concern for the Colts

By Cole Patterson,

8 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts officially went all the way into a new era when the franchise hired first-year head coach Shane Steichen to lead the team and selected rookie Anthony Richardson to be the franchise quarterback.

Therefore, the excitement level is high as the 2023 NFL season creeps closer. But there are still some concerns and question marks that must be answered to determine how successful the first year will be.

The Athletic highlighted the biggest concern for every team in the NFL ahead of training camp. For some teams, it was depth at different positions. Or big-game experience. But for the Colts, Richardson was the choice for the category.

Colts insider James Boyd explains that the Colts' success will revolve around the development of Richardson. With his lack of starting experience, it stands reason to question just how ready he will be as a rookie in the NFL.

Richardson has flashed big-time talent on the field. And in training camp, there were plays that went viral on social media as showed off his arm and ability to throw on the move. If he can put everything together, Indianapolis has a chance to make noise.

Anthony Richardson is the Colts’ sun. Everything revolves around him, and his development is undoubtedly the team’s biggest concern this summer. The 21-year-old hasn’t started back-to-back seasons at quarterback since he was in high school, and he’ll need to take a huge step forward in the coming months to buck that trend. Richardson often had the best throw of the day during rookie minicamp, OTAs and veteran minicamp, but he rarely had the best day overall. The rookie must become more knowledgeable of the playbook and sharpen his throwing mechanics if Indy plans on handing him the keys in its season opener. That’s a lot to ask of someone who started just 13 college games, though it comes with the territory of being the No. 4 pick. — James Boyd

The Indianapolis Colts will use training camp and the preseason to determine if Richardson is prepared to take over the starting role right out of the gate. How he handles that and the growing pains will be the biggest storyline for the team.

