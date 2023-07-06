Open in App
A to Z Sports

EX-NFL quarterback claims Bill Belichick isn't the best coach in the league

By Sophie Weller,

8 days ago

Since taking over as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2000, Bill Belichick has led the team to eighteen playoff appereances and six Super Bowl championships.

And he is just 30 wins away from passing Don Shula as the winningest coach in NFL history.

Yet, while many claim that Belichick is the best coach in the league, one former NFL quarterback has a different take.

Appearing on Tyreek Hill's podcast, "It Needed To Be Said," Michael Vick provided another name that should be considered as the best coach in the NFL.

“I was actually thinking this year like, after Andy (Reid) won the Super Bowl, he only got two, but he went to like four or five NFC Championship Games every year y’all was in the AFC Championship Game,” Vick said. “He might be the greatest coach of all time. You don’t have to win championships to be considered. You know, I understand Belichick and Brady and that whole dynamic. But coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he doing it in KC. I’m always shout out coach like I love that man to death; like for real literally I do anything for him.”

Vick has history with Reid, having played for him with the Philadelphia Eagles after he was released from prison due to his role in a dog fighting ring.

Similar to Belichick, Reid has had two stints as head coach with two separate teams. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012, before heading to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

With the Chiefs, Reid has won two Super Bowl championships.

So let's look at the numbers.

Bill Belichick vs Andy Reid

Wins (regular season) Losses (regular season) Wins (playoff) Losses (playoff) AFC Championship appearances (with current team) Super Bowl appearances  (with current team) Super Bowl victories (with current team)

Bill Belichick

262

108

31

13

13

9

6

Andy Reid

247

138

22

16

5

3

2

Regardless, they will both be remember as very successful coaches in NFL history.

