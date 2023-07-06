Ming Lee Simmons Serves Ethereal Glamour in White Lace Minidress at Elie Saab’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

EXCLUSIVE: Kimora Lee Simmons and Her Daughters Launch Baby Phat Beauty With HatchBeauty Brands



Ming Lee Simmons arrived at Elie Saab ’s fall 2023 couture show for Paris Couture Week on Wednesday, taking an ethereal approach to style in a long-sleeved white lace floral embroidered minidress from the brand.



She coordinated the dress with white ankle-strap platform heels and accessorized with a metallic silver clutch bag.

Ming Lee Simmons



As the daughter of former model and American fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons , Ming Lee has been in the public eye since she was a child.



Longtime fans of Kimora Lee Simmons will remember Ming Lee as part of the cast of “Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane,” a reality series that aired on E! from 2007 to 2011. The reality series followed Kimora Lee Simmons’ life and work as a fashion designer.

Ming Lee Simmons



Kimora is best known as the founder and creative director of Baby Phat. In 2019, she bought back the brand and relaunched it . Originally founded in 1999, Baby Phat was sold to Sun Capital Partners after Phat Fashion’s contract with The Kellwood Company ended in 2010, and Kimora Lee Simmons left her longtime label.

In 2021, Baby Phat launched a holiday collection for Macy’s that was sold at 50 Macy’s stores and on the department store chain’s e-commerce website. Ming Lee works alongside her mother assisting with creative direction and running the Baby Phat business.



Ming Lee’s longstanding time in the public eye has helped her amass more than 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 100,000 followers on TikTok. A graduate of New York University, she spent several years juggling school with her work as an influencer and media personality. Ming Lee is also a front-row regular at LaQuan Smith’s shows during New York Fashion Week.

