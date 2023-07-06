Watch: Selfie-seeking tourists run for lives from angry elephants

In Yellowstone National Park, tourists often approach bison in the hope of capturing closeup images, and many have ended up in a hospital.

Apparently, in Indian forests, tourists have found an even larger animal with which to play this game of who can get closest for a selfie.

The accompanying footage, tweeted by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service, shows three men running for their lives from elephants that did not appreciate their company.

“For having a selfie, they not only do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm,” Nanda wrote.

In the footage, one of the tourists stumbles and falls, and looks back in terror before rising and continuing to flee.

Asked by FTW Outdoors if any of the men were injured, Nanda joked: “It was pure bad luck for the elephants. All of [the men] escaped without any major injuries.”

As with bison, the largest land mammals in North America, Indian elephants are massive critters that appear docile most times, but are dangerously unpredictable.

Reads one of the comments beneath Nanda’s post: “Encroaching wildlife and their habitat is not only dangerous but also a crime. Where are the forest guards on duty?”