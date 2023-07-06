Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Selfie-seeking tourists run for lives from angry elephants

By Pete Thomas,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkygC_0nI69igt00

In Yellowstone National Park, tourists often approach bison in the hope of capturing closeup images, and many have ended up in a hospital.

Apparently, in Indian forests, tourists have found an even larger animal with which to play this game of who can get closest for a selfie.

The accompanying footage, tweeted by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service, shows three men running for their lives from elephants that did not appreciate their company.

“For having a selfie, they not only do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm,” Nanda wrote.

In the footage, one of the tourists stumbles and falls, and looks back in terror before rising and continuing to flee.

Asked by FTW Outdoors if any of the men were injured, Nanda joked: “It was pure bad luck for the elephants. All of [the men] escaped without any major injuries.”

As with bison, the largest land mammals in North America, Indian elephants are massive critters that appear docile most times, but are dangerously unpredictable.

Reads one of the comments beneath Nanda’s post: “Encroaching wildlife and their habitat is not only dangerous but also a crime. Where are the forest guards on duty?”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pack of Mountain Lions Make Unexpected Appearance on Homeowner's Driveway
Breckenridge, CO29 days ago
My wife and I won the $656million Mega Millions jackpot – we only took home $157.8million after our controversial choice
Red Bud, IL1 day ago
Massive bear breaks into Colorado home, devours pork chops: video
Steamboat Springs, CO27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy