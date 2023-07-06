Man gunned down at Conn. train station after fight on Metro-North train

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A man was shot and critically injured at the main train station in New Haven following an argument aboard a Metro-North train Wednesday night, officials said.

The man and two other passengers got into a dispute on a train that spilled onto a platform at Union Station, according to the MTA.

The victim was shot multiple times between tracks 12 and 14, with police responding to a call of shots fired at 8:35 p.m.

The two suspects fled the scene after the shooting, while the victim entered a nearby train.

Medics transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition.

MTA police are leading the investigation with the help of Amtrak police, New Haven police and Connecticut state police.

"The investigation is active and ongoing, with no active threat to Metro-North riders or employees," MTA communications director Tim Minton said.

Metro-North service was temporarily suspended in both directions between New Haven and West Haven, with service resuming shortly after 10:30 p.m.

"It happened at our home train station," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said . "It's a really scary incident, but it's important to note that it's people who were in a dispute with one another—and doesn't appear to have been a random shooting."